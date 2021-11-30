ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Chance of sprinkles today

nonpareilonline.com
 3 days ago

There’s a slight chance of rain this morning, before afternoon highs climb to around 53. Mild weather continues today. Temps will be in the upper 30s and 40s this morning before hitting the high, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation...

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wet snow possible around lowlands Saturday, Monday

TONIGHT and FRIDAY: A few light showers or drizzle will be possible for the balance of the day and this evening too but we’re on a drier trajectory into Friday’s forecast. With the recent rainfall and surface moisture around, we’ll likely see some fog forming tonight into Friday morning, particularly in valleys, the South Sound and any other typically foggy locations. We should stay above freezing in most locations so I’m not expecting any freezing fog concerns but there will be some frost on windshield and car hoods early Friday. We’ll stay mostly cloudy but some sunshine is possible Friday with highs in the 40s.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

‘Chance for snow’ on Monday across Seattle area, say forecasters

With temperatures rapidly dropping over the next few days, it’s possible that parts of the Seattle area could see their first taste of winter snow at the start of next week. According to KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard, lows will be dipping into the mid-30s starting on Friday. Then on Saturday, “slushy snow showers” are in the forecast for parts of the region as low as 1,000 feet in elevation. Things will then dry out in time for the Seahawks on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
Matt Lillywhite

Snow Is Forecast In Several States This Weekend

Snow is forecast to hit Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and several other states over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. As you can see from the maps below, many northern states are forecast to receive snow:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Sprinkles
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

FRIDAY: Warmth continues for today, as clouds begin to increase across the state. Highs this afternoon will again be in the mid and upper 70s. We stay dry, but the clouds will precede an upper low that will move through over the weekend. WEEKEND FORECAST: A weak disturbance will move through our region on Saturday, […]
JACKSON, MS
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Mostly sunny today, windy & cold

Friday will be mostly sunny, windy & cold. Here's the noon forecast. Technical Discussion: An active pattern will bring rounds of rain and big temperature swings... After being unseasonably warm, temperatures trend cooler... and a gusty wind will make it feel even chillier. Also, there are several chances for rain in the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
desotocountynewsroom.com

Increasing Clouds and Mild Today. Weekend Shower Chances

Mostly sunny early today, with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be from the SW today at 5-10 mph and our high temperature should reach 74 degrees. Cloudy tonight with a 30% chance for showers after midnight and a low of 56. Saturday will be cloudy with a 30%...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
CBS 46

FORECAST: Record warmth today, Nice Weekend Ahead

It will be a fantastic Friday with record warmth under mostly sunny skies. The record high for the date is 74° in Atlanta, and there's a good chance that the record will be tied or broken. The record high in Athens is 77° and that is in jeopardy, too. Friday...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
nonpareilonline.com

Forecast: Sunny weekend, possible snow next week

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies with cooler temps throughout the day. Today, temps will be in the upper 50s with northeast winds, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph at times. Tonight will be partly cloudy with...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cool Morning, Slight Warm Up Over The Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another cool start to the day for South Florida on Friday before the milder breeze returns overnight. Inland Miami-Dade had patchy fog reducing visibility slightly before quickly burning off with the morning sunshine. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by noon with just a few clouds moving through the area. Overnight Friday the breeze turns to the northeast and east which will prevent the temperatures milder Saturday morning and it will be much warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be pushing above 80 degrees after a morning low near 70 degrees. Moisture increases with the ocean breeze putting a shower or two in the weekend forecast for some locations. Showers will be short-lived and light but linger all weekend and next week. Our unseasonably warm weather sticks around next week as highs push to near 84 degrees and lows near 70. The new moon is on Saturday, December 4. Watch for minor coastal flooding around the high tides all weekend. The increased breeze may also lead to an elevated rip current risk.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy