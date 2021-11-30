Pub operator Marston's posts wider loss, withholds dividend

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pub operator Marston’s Plc posted a bigger annual loss on Tuesday and withheld dividend citing potential for continuing uncertainty, as a new variant of the coronavirus identified last week threatens a sustained economic rebound.

The company, which has about 1,500 pubs in the UK, still said bookings for the Christmas period was encouraging and in line with pre-pandemic levels. (refini.tv/3162Fly) (Reporting by Chris Peters and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)