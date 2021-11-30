ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar court postpones verdict for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
BANGKOK — A court in Myanmar postponed its verdict on Tuesday in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow testimony from an additional witness. The court agreed with a defense motion that it allow a doctor who had previously been unable to come to court to add...

