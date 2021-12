The House of Representatives voted to censure Republican Paul Gosar for posting a video depicting violence against a female member of Congress and against our commander in chief. Our Rep. Chris Stewart voted against the censure. Maybe I’m being too “woke,” but it sure looks like Rep. Stewart supports a man who thinks it’s OK to promote violence against women. And it sure looks like Stewart thinks it’s OK for a congressman to promote violence against our commander in chief.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO