Bill Keen is the Founder and CEO of Keen Wealth Advisors and the Best-Selling Author of Keen on Retirement. We’ve all had those situations when we open up our credit card bill for the month and see a charge on there for a purchase we didn’t make. Or we get the email asking for money from a trusted source that seems real — only there’s something off about it, leaving us unsure of what to do. Being the target of cyberattacks like these is scary, especially because of how vulnerable they make us feel.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO