If someone were looking to donate items to the homeless in Atlanta where would you go to give them away?

Are there any areas or streets where one might go to give out donations to the homeless or needy? If we are not able to meet enough people to give all of these supplies away is there a homeless shelter or resource center that we can take the remainder to?

Jon Tyson/unsplash

Giving Grace is an amazing organization. It really makes it real how close people are to not making ends meet. I try to donate as much as I can.

Food4Life is another org that does food bank type stuff and it's need of donations (food and money) as well as people

Lost & Found Youth... an organization that takes care of the hundreds of LGBT+ kids who are on the street in Atlanta...

If you are in Gwinnett you should consider HomeFirst Gwinnett. They have the only warming station in Gwinnett county that serves the unsheltered on cold nights.

Atlanta Community Food Bank is working to end hunger, specifically childhood hunger in the city of atlanta. Always a great place to direct your resources.

Welcome to share more ideas!