ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Leeds vs Crystal Palace on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117kzZ_0d9paah100

Crystal Palace have enjoyed their start to life under new manager Patrick Vieira since he took over from Roy Hodgson in the summer.

But last weekend will have been a wake-up call for some of those players after they were beaten at home by Aston Villa in the Premier League .

They now face a Leeds side in desperate need of a victory as they sit just three points above the relegation zone heading into a busy Christmas period.

The Elland Road crowd will be willing their side on as they eye a second home win of the season. Can Palace spoil a big night for Marcelo Bielsa ’s men under the lights?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Leeds vs Crystal Palace?

The match will kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday, 30 November.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live by Amazon Prime Video, with starting at 7.30pm.

Existing Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the action for no additional charge via their smart TV, laptops or mobile phones.

A membership costs £7.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Leeds: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips; Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, James.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew, Zaha.

Odds

Leeds: 6/4

Draw: 47/20

Crystal Palace: 28/13

Prediction

Leeds have only won two Premier League games so far this season, just one of which has come at home. But Vieira’s side will be low on confidence coming into this one following the defeat to Aston Villa, so this could be a crucial opportunity for Bielsa’s men. 1-0 Leeds .

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Steven Gerrard faces his first away trip as Aston Villa boss as he takes his side to south London to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The former Rangers manager couldn't have dreamt of a better start in the Villa dugout last weekend as his side ran out 2-0 winners against Brighton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Last-gasp Raphinha penalty hands Leeds victory over Crystal Palace

Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty clinched Leeds a 1-0 home win against Crystal Palace and three much-needed Premier League points.The Brazilian’s spot-kick in the third minute of added time, after Palace defender Marc Guehi had handled, raised the roof at Elland Road and secured Leeds just their third league win of the season.It was a dramatic finale to what seemed set to be another frustrating night for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who could have been on the end of a defeat had Palace substitute Christian Benteke not headed a golden second-half chance wide.Leeds’ victory lifted them five points clear of the relegation zone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
James
The Independent

Is Barbarians vs Samoa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international rugby fixture

The Barbarians take on Samoa at Twickenham this afternoon in a Killik Cup double-header which will also sees the Barbarians women’s side face South Africa women. The renowned invitational team is full of star names in international rugby who have remained in Europe following the Autumn Nations Series, with Australia head coach Dave Rennie taking charge and fielding a number of Wallabies in his side. Nic White, James O’Connor and Len Ikitau are all involved for the Baa-Baas, while the team is also bolstered by World Cup winners in South Africa’s Steven Kitshoff, Malcom Marx and Duane Vermeulen. Samoa...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United sack ‘outstanding human being’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s sacking as Manchester United coach.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning, with his side having fallen to a 4-1 defeat at struggling Watford on Saturday.That result was the latest in a poor run that had included a 5-0 home thrashing by rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby loss to Man City.Ronaldo returned to United this summer to play under Solskjaer, who was a teammate of the Portuguese at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2007.Now the 36-year-old has bid Solskjaer a warm farewell, writing on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Tv Tonight#The Premier League#Amazon Prime Video#Llorente Cooper#Raphinha Roberts#Prediction Leeds
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Tottenham meet Leeds in north London on Sunday, as the visitors look to revive their struggling early-season form, while Spurs aim to earn their first Premier League win under new manager Antonio Conte.Spurs drew 0-0 at Everton in Conte’s first game in charge before the international break. In between that game and this one, Harry Kane has scored seven goals for his country and returns from England duty full of confidence in a major boost for Conte.Leeds are still searching for their form of last season and remain without key players.Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Tottenham...
The Independent

Leicester vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Leicester City host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon. Brendan Rodgers’ side have endured a difficult start to the season, with just four wins from their first eleven matches, and currently sit twelfth in the table. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leicester face ChelseaThe Foxes’ greatest problems have come in defence, having conceded 18 goals already, while speculation continues to link manager Brendan Rodgers to the Manchester United job. Meanwhile, Chelsea are three points clear at the top of the table, despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley prior...
MassLive.com

Manchester City vs. Everton: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Premier League 2021

Manchester City can pull within three points of English Premier League leaders Chelsea when it hosts Everton on Sunday at the Ethiad Stadium. City currently sits in third place with 23 points, two back of Liverpool in second place, while the Toffees remain in 11th with 15 points. The last time these two teams met was at the end of last season, when Man City routed Everton in a 5-0 victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Rapid Vienna vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

West Ham’s Europa League journey so far this season has been a sensational one as they have already advanced through to the knockout stages.David Moyes’ side have won three and drawn one of their opening four games, reaching the next round with two games to spare.Having already beaten Rapid Vienna 2-0 in September, West Ham now travel to Austria as they look for another victory in Europe.The match will go ahead without any away supporters following West Ham fans’ behaviour at their Europa League game in Genk. Will that affect them on the pitch?Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League game

Manchester United have little time to settle after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in a vital Champions League match.The Yellow Submarines will be out for revenge after a tough loss at Old Trafford after Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time winner. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and latest updates as Man United face Villarreal in Champions LeagueAnd the Red Devils face a tough task to regroup after another woeful display saw Watford inflict a thrashing at Vicarage Road.Michael Carrick will be in charge on an interim basis, with Laurent Blanc among the possibilities to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is England vs South Africa on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch rugby Test match online today

England are flying right now after cruising past a stubborn Australia and showcasing some fine rugby along the way.The world champions South Africa provide a step up in class though, with their dominant brand of rugby the ultimate test as to how far Eddie Jones has inspired evolution in the ranks.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as England face South AfricaThe scrum should be key at Twickenham but England will hope to lean on their playmakers too, with Marcus Smith shining last weekend to take out the Wallabies.A win here for the hosts would round off what has been a...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales vs Australia live stream: How to watch autumn international fixture on TV and online tonight

Wales take on Australia this weekend at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.It is Wales’ fourth and final match of the autumn international series, having been thrashed by New Zealand, edged by South Africa before shakily seeing off Fiji. The visit of Australia, who are facing the possibility of three successive defeats after losing to Scotland and England, offers Wales the chance to finish the series on a high.Head coach Wayne Pivac says victory over the Wallabies would mean the autumn was a success for his Wales team.Here is everything you need to know.When is Wales vs Australia?The match kicks off...
RUGBY
The Independent

Is England vs Austria on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s World Cup qualifier

Ellen White is set to win her 100th England cap when the Lionesses host Austria in World Cup qualifying this afternoon. England will be aiming to continue their perfect start to Group D, having won their opening four matches of the qualifying campaign. Sarina Weigman’s side recorded a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland and a 10-0 victory over Latvia last month but Austria are set to be their toughest test of the group. White is also closing in on Kelly Smith’s England goalscoring record and is two goals away from equalling her tally of 46. Here’s everything you need to...
The Independent

Is the Copa Libertadores final on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo

Palmeiras will seek to make it back-to-back Copa Libertadores triumphs tonight when they face Flamengo.With last season’s edition of the South American club competition disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, its showpiece game was delayed until this January, when Palmeiras emerged victorious for the first time since in 20 years.Fellow Brazilian club Flamengo, meanwhile, are out to regain the trophy. Like Palmeiras, they are two-time champions of the tournament, winning it in 1981 and 2019.Palmeiras booked their spot in the final by edging past Atletico Mineiro on away goals, while Flamengo saw off Barcelona SC 4-0 across two legs.Here’s everything...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

361K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy