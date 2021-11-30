ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Why Manchester United appointed ‘first choice’ Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwnsT_0d9pZu8G00

A new era is beginning at Manchester United , though even the man at the helm of it cannot be entirely sure when it will start. Ralf Rangnick ’s appointment as interim manager was confirmed on Monday morning but whether he will be in the dugout for the visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford later this week is unclear.

Rangnick is awaiting work permit clearance before travelling to Manchester from Germany and must return a negative result from a PCR test on arrival. That all has to be achieved before Thursday’s evening kick-off in order for the 63-year-old former RB Leipzig head coach to take his place in the dugout.

Even then, Rangnick would have had barely any time to directly prepare for Arsenal’s visit with his new players. Michael Carrick is prepared to continue in his caretaker role until United’s interim manager is cleared to work in this country. Rangnick’s first game may only come against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this Sunday.

For all that uncertainty over his actual start date, what is clear is that once Rangnick left United’s Mayfair offices following his meeting with club officials last week, he was the indisputable first-choice to take charge until the end of the season.

Though far from the only prospective interim coach spoken to about the post, the interview panel of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher were taken by the clarity of his tactical vision and his plans for its implementation.

United’s decision-makers were left with the impression that Rangnick would be ideally equipped to make the most of the players at his disposal. That is despite questions over whether appointing “the godfather of gegenpressing” is one suited to some influential members of the squad, particularly the infamously press-reluctant Cristiano Ronaldo.

Though this could be viewed as a departure from the approach taken under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, continuity will be provided by the Carrick and the Norwegian’s coaching staff, who are set to remain in place. A “small number” of Rangnick’s staff are expected to join them, though sources have informed The Independent that paperwork on their appointments still needs to be finalised.

There are also no changes to the internal reporting structure, with both Rangnick and Murtough reporting up to Woodward.

Despite that, Murtough was the official quoted in the statement announcing the appointment rather than the outgoing Woodward or his expected successor managing director Richard Arnold, with United’s football director describing Rangnick as “one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football”.

Murtough is understood to have been key to both the interim process and Rangnick’s appointment itself, having forged a working relationship with Rangnick on a visit to RB Leipzig two years ago to learn from the structure in place at the Red Bull group. That relationship will be critical if the German’s two-year consultancy role is to prove worthwhile.

As The Independent reported following United’s defeat in the Manchester derby earlier this month , the former Schalke manager was only willing to consider an interim role if it came with the potential for a position beyond the end of the season.

Club sources believe that Rangnick will be able to offer valuable resources and insight to a football department which has undergone significant restructuring within the past year, most notably with the appointments of Murtough and Fletcher to their present positions in March.

His track record in recruitment, as head of the operation which uncovered the likes of Sadio Mane, Dayot Upamecano and Erling Haaland, is a particularly exciting element of the consultancy role.

A glimpse of the potential for reform that Rangnick’s appointment promises was provided on Monday by Lokomotiv Moscow, the club that the former University of Sussex student has left in order to fulfil his long-held ambition of managing in England.

“A scout department and a block for medicine and innovation was created in the club in a short time under the leadership of Rangnick,” the Russian Premier League club revealed in a statement announcing his departure. “A system of advanced video analytics was introduced, a coaching staff was formed and high-tech information systems were launched.”

Rangnick only joined Lokomotiv in the summer, but had already “attracted experienced specialists to key positions” and “formed a team of professionals, which will continue patient and consistent movement in the chosen direction”.

United were perhaps a little too patient and consistent in their chosen direction under their previous manager. Rangnick’s track record suggests he should soon have them facing the right way, once he eventually gets through the door.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Neville jokes Cristiano Ronaldo has to 'thank me a lot' for his role in securing 'dancing' superstar's move to Manchester United, having struggled to defend against him in friendly against Sporting Lisbon in 2003

Phil Neville has jokingly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo owes him for helping him to secure his move to Manchester United, following the superstar's destructive cameo against his current club in 2003. Casting his mind back to a pre-season friendly between United and Sporting Lisbon, then Ronaldo's team, Neville recalled to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United sack ‘outstanding human being’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s sacking as Manchester United coach.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning, with his side having fallen to a 4-1 defeat at struggling Watford on Saturday.That result was the latest in a poor run that had included a 5-0 home thrashing by rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby loss to Man City.Ronaldo returned to United this summer to play under Solskjaer, who was a teammate of the Portuguese at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2007.Now the 36-year-old has bid Solskjaer a warm farewell, writing on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Ed Woodward
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Darren Fletcher
Person
Dayot Upamecano
The Independent

Arsenal ‘improving each day’ despite loss to Manchester United, Thomas Partey claims

Thomas Partey has no doubt Arsenal remain on an upward trajectory despite Thursday’s defeat at Manchester United.The Gunners were edged out 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford, having led early on.The result cost them the chance to move up to fourth in the table but was only their second loss in 11 games.Midfielder Partey felt there was enough in the performance to show Arsenal are still moving in the right direction.The Ghana international told the club’s website, www.arsenal.com: “The team is improving, each and everyone is doing our best.“I think we’re improving each day and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fred provides perfect snapshot of Ralf Rangnick’s puzzle at Manchester United

It was powerfully poetic that as Manchester United’s past and present collided at Old Trafford, with a banner of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer colouring the Stretford End being stared at by Ralf Rangnick in the directors’ box, that we are more confused than ever as to what to expect of their future. The new interim manager, freshly bestowed with a work permit and with only a watching brief against Arsenal with Michael Carrick in charge, tuned in as Fred assisted one of the all-time comedic and plain-weird goals in Premier League history by injuring his goalkeeper, before helping craft a very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo reached 800 career goals as his brace secured Manchester United a much-needed victory against Arsenal as interim manager Ralf Rangnick saw his new side triumph from the stands.A lot has changed at Old Trafford since their last home game 26 days ago, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job after that loss to Manchester City was compounded by a shocking defeat at Watford.United coach Michael Carrick has steadied the ship during an unbeaten three-match caretaker stint that ended with an entertaining 3-2 victory against Arsenal at a bouncing Old Trafford.It was only their second win in nine...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Derby#Arsenal To Old Trafford#Rb Leipzig
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bernardo Silva’s volley inspires Manchester City to battling win at Aston Villa

Bernardo Silva’s exquisite volley inspired Manchester City to a battling 2-1 win at Aston Villa.The forward’s brilliant strike proved the difference as City were made to fight for a fourth straight Premier League win.Silva’s first-half screamer added to Ruben Dias’ opener had the champions in cruise control before Ollie Watkins’ goal after the break made life uncomfortable.Jack Grealish was a late substitute on his first return to Villa Park since his £100million summer move to the Etihad to earn a mixed reception.Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Watford made victory imperative for City and they sit a point behind the leaders in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

361K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy