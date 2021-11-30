ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds vs Crystal Palace live stream information and how to watch fixture online and on TV today

By Dylan Terry
 3 days ago



Marcelo Bielsa ’s Leeds side have been praised for their playing style since arriving back in the Premier League at the beginning of last season.

But the start of the 2021-22 campaign has not gone how they would have hoped, with just two wins from their opening 13 matches.

They come up against a Crystal Palace side who have also been hailed for their swift adjustment to the approach of new manager Patrick Vieira .

They currently sit four points above Leeds , but were humbled at home to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Leeds vs Crystal Palace ?

The match will kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday, 30 November.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live by Amazon Prime Video, with starting at 7.30pm.

Existing Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the action for no additional charge via their smart TV , laptops or mobile phones.

A membership costs £7.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time.

Confirmed line-ups

Leeds: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips; Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, James.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew, Zaha.

Odds

Leeds: 6/4

Draw: 47/20

Crystal Palace: 28/13

Prediction

Leeds have only won two Premier League games so far this season, just one of which has come at home. But Vieira’s side will be low on confidence coming into this one following the defeat to Aston Villa, so this could be a crucial opportunity for Bielsa’s men. 1-0 Leeds .

