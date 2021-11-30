Allen & Overy Counsel Leaves to Join Ashurst as Partner

NAPLES — One of the most recognized top executives in the Southwest Florida construction and trades industry, Tim Dupre, is switching companies. Dupre was recently named president and CEO of Naples-based PBS Contractors. He joins the firm after spending 24 years with Naples-based Conditioned Air, the last three as president and CEO. A Business Observer 40 under 40 winner in 2016, Dupre worked his way up at Conditioned Air, receiving eight promotions in going from apprentice installer to president and CEO. Conditioned Air has grown into one of the largest HVAC firms in the region in the past decade or so, to more than $57 million in annual revenue. It’s also grown from serving only Collier County to going as far north as Manatee County, partially under Dupre’s leadership.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO