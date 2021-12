Travel group Tui is set to reveal heavy losses next week after Covid travel curbs continued to hamper performance across its divisions throughout the year.The update will come just as renewed restrictions threaten to derail the group’s plans to ramp up capacity over the winter holiday season.Bosses said in October that the firm was planning to hit 60-80% of pre-pandemic volumes and they will be looking to reassure investors that plans will be going ahead when they update the City on the full year’s trading on Wednesday December 8.Tui revealed losses of 939 million euro (£802 million) in the nine...

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO