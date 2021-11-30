ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Barca target Torres

By BBC Sport
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are keen to sign Manchester City and Spain forward...

goal.com

Barcelona boss Xavi responds to Ferran Torres transfer rumours

The Spaniard addressed the speculation linking the Blaugrana with the Man City star after their win at Villarreal. Barcelona boss Xavi has responded to rumours linking Manchester City's Ferran Torres with a transfer to Camp Nou. Torres moved to City from Valencia for £20 million ($27m) in the summer of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona, Manchester City in talks over Ferran Torres transfer - sources

Barcelona have made a move to sign Spain forward Ferran Torres but talks with Manchester City have so far proven unsuccessful, sources have told ESPN. New coach Xavi Hernandez wants to add another attacking player to his squad in January, with ESPN reporting last week that Barca have also sounded out City's Raheem Sterling and Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Torres, Pogba, Martial, Brozovic, Phillips

Barcelona are keen to sign Manchester City and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) Barcelona executives have spoken to Torres' representatives at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. (Sport, in Spanish) Barca are also interested in Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial, 25. (Marca, in Spanish) Manchester United and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Neville jokes Cristiano Ronaldo has to 'thank me a lot' for his role in securing 'dancing' superstar's move to Manchester United, having struggled to defend against him in friendly against Sporting Lisbon in 2003

Phil Neville has jokingly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo owes him for helping him to secure his move to Manchester United, following the superstar's destructive cameo against his current club in 2003. Casting his mind back to a pre-season friendly between United and Sporting Lisbon, then Ronaldo's team, Neville recalled to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United sack ‘outstanding human being’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s sacking as Manchester United coach.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning, with his side having fallen to a 4-1 defeat at struggling Watford on Saturday.That result was the latest in a poor run that had included a 5-0 home thrashing by rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby loss to Man City.Ronaldo returned to United this summer to play under Solskjaer, who was a teammate of the Portuguese at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2007.Now the 36-year-old has bid Solskjaer a warm farewell, writing on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: United deny Zidane pursuit

Manchester United have denied suggestions they are interested in Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, 49, replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: PSG players expect Pochettino exit

Paris St-Germain players believe manager Mauricio Pochettino will leave for Manchester United and expect Zinedine Zidane to replace him. (Marca - in Spanish), external. United will have to pay 10m euros (£8.4m) if they want to bring Pochettino to Old Trafford. (Mirror), external. Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has described rumours...
PREMIER LEAGUE
nbcsportsedge.com

Top Fantasy Premier League Transfer Targets: Week 12

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this week for Gameweek 12. Hopefully, managers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: City interested in Mount

Manchester City are interested in Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount. The 22-year-old is in talks with the Stamford Bridge side over a new deal, though it is said he "does not feel appreciated" and could be prepared to leave. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also interested. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Liverpool chase Chelsea's Pulisic

Liverpool and Barcelona are both interested in Chelsea's 23-year-old United States winger Christian Pulisic. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external. The Reds are also monitoring Olympiakos' 20-year-old Guinea striker Aguibou Camara, who is also a target for Leicester City and Newcastle United as well. (Sun), external. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE

