Premier League

Premier League players miss out as Messi claims Ballon d'Or record

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the best footballer of the year - for a record seventh time. Bayern Munich and Poland striker...

Messi: Lewandowski deserves Ballon d'Or after 2020 miss

The Paris Saint-Germain star praised the Poland international after he was deprived of the award in 2020 and finished second in the voting this year. Lionel Messi has said he believes Robert Lewandowski should be retrospectively awarded the 2020 Ballon d'Or as he praised the Bayern Munich striker in his acceptance speech for the 2021 honour on Monday.
SOCCER
Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
‘Greatest to ever kick a ball’ - Messi claims seventh Ballon d’Or

African fans shared their views on the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s crowning on Monday. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi was awarded the 2021 Ballon d’Or on Monday, prompting an outpouring of reaction on African Twitter. Social media was agog with talking points as Messi made it seven, a record-extending triumph. Ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi wins men's Ballon d'Or award for record-extending 7th time

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi wins men's Ballon d'Or award for record-extending 7th time. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. France. Western Europe. Europe.
SOCCER
Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi’s Ballon d’Or haul

London (AFP) – Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at a “disrespectful” claim that his only remaining ambition is to win the Ballon d’Or more times than Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi won the prestigious award for a seventh time on Monday. Ronaldo, who finished sixth in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Phil Neville jokes Cristiano Ronaldo has to 'thank me a lot' for his role in securing 'dancing' superstar's move to Manchester United, having struggled to defend against him in friendly against Sporting Lisbon in 2003

Phil Neville has jokingly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo owes him for helping him to secure his move to Manchester United, following the superstar's destructive cameo against his current club in 2003. Casting his mind back to a pre-season friendly between United and Sporting Lisbon, then Ronaldo's team, Neville recalled to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United sack ‘outstanding human being’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s sacking as Manchester United coach.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning, with his side having fallen to a 4-1 defeat at struggling Watford on Saturday.That result was the latest in a poor run that had included a 5-0 home thrashing by rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby loss to Man City.Ronaldo returned to United this summer to play under Solskjaer, who was a teammate of the Portuguese at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2007.Now the 36-year-old has bid Solskjaer a warm farewell, writing on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

