Nikola Jokic has found a way to become one of the most dominant players in the league. Traditionally, the center is used as a big man that can convert at a high rate inside the paint and be a rim protector. Jokic has taken those elements and amplified them to become a modern-day combo guard and center. He can shoot, rebound, pass, and run the floor if needed. It’s this type of basketball that has revolutionized the game as positionless basketball.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO