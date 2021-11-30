NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Wipes Out Friday Losses

Bitcoin fell during the course of the trading session on Thursday to show signs of weakness, as the market has reached towards the 56,000 level only to turn back around. It should be noted that the range for the day was extraordinarily tight, so it does suggest that perhaps we are simply killing time. If we can break above the top of the candlestick, then I think we go looking towards the $60,000 level again. The $60,000 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and one that we have to pay close attention to. Clearing that level opens up the possibility of a bigger move to the upside.

