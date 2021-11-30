ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Wipes Out Friday Losses

dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASDAQ 100 exploded to the upside on Monday, wiping out all of the losses from Friday in a very thin environment during that session. Keep in mind that the market had very few participants during the day on Friday, as it was the day after Thanksgiving and the actual index...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Break Significant Trendline

Gold markets plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as we have broken through a significant uptrend line. The uptrend line of course is something that I have been paying attention to for a couple of days, as the market had recently seen a lot of support in that general vicinity. By doing so, the market is likely to go looking towards the $1750 level. The $1750 level is an area that a lot of people would be paying close attention to, as it is an area where we have seen a lot of choppiness previously, so it does suggest that there is a certain amount of support there.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiping#Wipes#Thanksgiving#South African#Ema
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finds Buyers on Short-Term Dips

Bitcoin fell during the course of the trading session on Thursday to show signs of weakness, as the market has reached towards the 56,000 level only to turn back around. It should be noted that the range for the day was extraordinarily tight, so it does suggest that perhaps we are simply killing time. If we can break above the top of the candlestick, then I think we go looking towards the $60,000 level again. The $60,000 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and one that we have to pay close attention to. Clearing that level opens up the possibility of a bigger move to the upside.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Recovers

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as OPEC announced that it was going to go ahead and continue the schedule of increase production that had been thought out previously. By adding 400,000 barrels per day, a lot of traders assume that the market would collapse. All things been equal, we did initially break down but as you can see, we have turned around to show signs of life again.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

USD/INR Forecast: Indian Rupee on the Ropes

The US dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as we hang around the ₹75 level. The ₹75 level in the past has been resistance, and it certainly looks as if it is the same situation now. I believe the market testing this major resistance barriers a sign of just how weak India is at the moment, as traders around the world continue to run away from risk. After all, with a new variant of coronavirus, a lot of people are a bit concerned as market participants continue to be worried about lockdowns.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR Forecast: USD Continues to Pummel South African Rand

The US dollar initially fell against the South African Rand during trading on Thursday but has bounced quite significantly to break back towards the 16 Rand level. That is a large, round, psychologically significant figure so it does make a certain amount of sense that we will pay close attention to it. Beyond that, the US dollar is strengthening against a lot of emerging market currencies, not just this one. Finally, the omicron variant coming out of South Africa has people pulling money out of that country as a lot of travel has been restricted from there. Because of this, I think the South African Rand probably gets punished.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Street.Com

Stocks End Lower, Tech Tanks, on Mixed Jobs Report, Omicron Fears

Stocks finished sharply lower Friday, pulled down by a weaker-than-expected jobs report and concerns about the omicron COVID-19 variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 59 points, or 0.17%, to 34,580 after earlier falling as much as 300 points. The S&P 500 lost 0.84% with losers outpacing winners 321 to 184. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.92%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Salesforce.com Inc., Boeing share losses lead Dow's 225-point fall

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Boeing are trading lower Friday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 224 points lower (-0.6%), as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Boeing (BA) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have dropped $7.66, or 2.9%, while those of Boeing have dropped $5.18, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 85-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Microsoft (MSFT) American Express (AXP) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 2.27% to $43.87 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.82 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
Fortune

What to expect from the stock market in 2022, according to leading forecast models

During the early weeks of the pandemic, the stock market was in an absolute free fall as economists feared the COVID-19 recession could slip into a depression. By late March 2020, the S&P 500 Index was down a staggering 31% from the month prior. It didn’t last long: Even before the lockdowns ended last year, the stock market and economy both kicked into a speedy recovery. In fact, on paper it’s one of the fastest rebounds on record. The rally was so strong the S&P 500 Index ended 2020 up 16% on the year.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Globant will continue to ride high on increasing demand for digitization in the global economy. XPeng has positioned itself as one of the best-performing Chinese EV players, despite supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy