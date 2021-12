Thomas Denerby's troops failed to protect their lead as the South Americans roared back in the match... The India women's football team went down 2-1 to Venezuela at the Arena da Amazonia on the wee hours of Thursday. Although Dangmei Grace put India ahead, two goals in the second half from Mariana (50') and Barbara (80') in the second half saw the South American nation run away with the three points.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO