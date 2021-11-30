ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Barca interested in Martial

By BBC Sport
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are interested in Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial. (Marca, in Spanish), external. Martial's France...

www.bbc.com

Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Neville jokes Cristiano Ronaldo has to 'thank me a lot' for his role in securing 'dancing' superstar's move to Manchester United, having struggled to defend against him in friendly against Sporting Lisbon in 2003

Phil Neville has jokingly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo owes him for helping him to secure his move to Manchester United, following the superstar's destructive cameo against his current club in 2003. Casting his mind back to a pre-season friendly between United and Sporting Lisbon, then Ronaldo's team, Neville recalled to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United sack ‘outstanding human being’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s sacking as Manchester United coach.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning, with his side having fallen to a 4-1 defeat at struggling Watford on Saturday.That result was the latest in a poor run that had included a 5-0 home thrashing by rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby loss to Man City.Ronaldo returned to United this summer to play under Solskjaer, who was a teammate of the Portuguese at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2007.Now the 36-year-old has bid Solskjaer a warm farewell, writing on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
BBC

Transfer news: United deny Zidane pursuit

Manchester United have denied suggestions they are interested in Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, 49, replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: PSG players expect Pochettino exit

Paris St-Germain players believe manager Mauricio Pochettino will leave for Manchester United and expect Zinedine Zidane to replace him. (Marca - in Spanish), external. United will have to pay 10m euros (£8.4m) if they want to bring Pochettino to Old Trafford. (Mirror), external. Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has described rumours...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: City duo wanted in Spain

Barcelona want Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling but are considering Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner as alternatives. (ESPN), external. Meanwhile, Real Madrid hope to sign City's 22-year-old full-back Pedro Porro, who is on a two-year loan deal at Sporting Lisbon. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Pickford to Spurs?

Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 27, has attracted interest from Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. The Italian is said to be lining up a replacement for 35-year-old Frenchman Hugo Lloris, who is in the final year of his contract at Spurs. (Mirror), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Weston McKennie to Tottenham, Serie A trio to Newcastle in transfer news

The Premier League rumor mill picked up some fresh ingredients from Italy for Thursday’s transfer digest. Those ingredients were imported from the USMNT, Netherlands, Albania, and Croatia. Let’s dig into them. A feast, if you will. De Vrij to Newcastle, Everton, Tottenham. Stefan de Vrij is the big name of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ter Stegen snubs move to Newcastle

'Dortmund to send Moukoko on loan next summer' (WAZ) Ter Stegen snubs move to Newcastle (Sport) Arsenal keen on Portugal star Sanches (Le10Sport) Azpilicueta emerges on Barca’s radar (SPORT) Alves rejected Mexico offers to make Barcelona return. 2021-11-19T12:29:48.000Z 15:29. Dani Alves rejected two firm offers from clubs in Mexico in...
NEWCASTLE, TX
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Tottenham could make a move for this rival PL keeper

Tottenham Hotspur could make a swoop for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. According to The Telegraph (h/t Express), Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is keen on getting Jordan Pickford as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French international has been an integral part of the Lilwyhites for a while and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham transfer news: Newcastle want to sign Harry Winks in January

Newcastle are considering a January swoop for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, according to reports. Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window as the Magpies face a battle against relegation. Howe was forced to watch Saturday's 3-3 draw with Brentford at home after testing positive...
PREMIER LEAGUE

