ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Why Being Called ‘Musty’ Is The Latest Insult On TikTok

By Elly Parsons
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing told you're stinky is pretty high up on the list of hurtful personal insults. Being told you look stinky – on social media, for the world to see – is taking things to a whole new world of nuance. The word 'musty' – which has been around for...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

My View: From gag phone calls to TikTok pranking

Recently I was out to dinner with a group of women in an Italian restaurant. We were seated at a long table across from the takeout station, chatting and eating. Three teens – a young girl and two boys – sat on stools at the takeout counter, and the youngest of them kept trying to catch my eye. I took a deeper look and noticed he was frantically waving his hand and plugging his nose. One of his friends had most likely released some gas.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thecut.com

Why Is Everyone on TikTok Putting on Foundation This Way?

One of the latest trends making the rounds on TikTok involves applying liquid foundation to one’s face using a hard jade roller instead of a squishy sponge or feathery makeup brush. Let’s dissect. Where did this start?. The popular foundation hack seems to have begun with creator Avonna Sunshine, who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
soyacincau.com

Spotify is testing a TikTok-like feed, because why not?

In a beta version of Spotify (available on TestFlight), the music streaming app is testing out a ‘Discover’ page where you scroll through a vertical feed of music videos, not unlike a TikTok feed. In copying the TikTok format, Spotify is joining countless apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, Pinterest,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktokers#Insults#Bullying#Un#R29
Elite Daily

Faouzia On "Puppet," Pop Music, And Why She Loves TikTok

In Elite Daily’s I Can Explain… series, we’re asking celebrities to revisit their most memorable photos and tell us what really went down behind the scenes. In this piece, we chat with Moroccan-Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia about making music with authenticity. Faouzia’s latest single speaks volumes about her artistry. In a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Indy100

Why is December 3rd going viral on TikTok?

You might have heard of October 3rd, a cult-favorite reference to Mean Girls, but are you aware of December 3rd?. December 3rd is basically a national holiday of its own now over on TikTok and while some are privy to the details of the trend, it’s quite possible you’re left in the dark if you haven’t been around the social media platform for a while.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
siouxlandproud.com

Siouxland Stories: TikTok musician reveals latest song about COVID and social media

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — As the world dealt with the pandemic for almost two years, there was another pandemic of sorts plaguing those who take part in the social media world. “I was sent home, so I had a lot more free time and I discovered Tik Tok, like I feel like a lot of people did. I started making music covers, and looping videos, and grew a pretty big following, pretty fast,” said Noah Deist, song writer.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Spotify becomes latest to experiment with a TikTok-style video feed

Spotify is testing a new TikTok-style video feed in its beta iOS app that shows fullscreen video clips as songs are played, TechCrunch reports. The feature was first spotted by Chris Messina, who posted a video of the feed in action. When available, the video feed is accessible from a new fourth tab in the navigation bar labelled “Discover.” Individual tracks can then be liked as you scroll through the feed, and there’s also a three dot menu icon to bring up options for each song.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Creators are being offered $300 to make anti-Scott Morrison TikTok videos

A little U.S. marketing firm has been caught seemingly offering to pay TikTok users $300 to post anti-Scott Morrison content on the platform. A writer at Crikey received the offer via an unexpected email from Vocal Media, a U.S.-based marketing agency who have previous working with left-leaning political organisations. “Paid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
101wkqx.com

TikTok Doc tells you why it’s healthy to grow a beard!

@dr.karanr Beard gang #beard #movember #menshealth #schoolwithdrkaran ♬ original sound – The Boyces. TikTok Dr. Karan Rangarjan, is a surgical doctor and lecturer at Sunderland University. He’s now taking us to school on why beards could be healthy. For starters, they can actually help keep you cleaner and make your skin softer. This in turn leads to less chance of carrying bacteria on your face that could turn into something worse, like MRSA. The micro-abrasions you create from shaving are breeding grounds for these bacteria. A beard can also reduce the risk of sun burn which we all know can lead to skin cancer. So keep that beard, and know that you’re doing it for your health!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
lifewire.com

Thanks, TikTok: Why Your Feed Is Full of Creators

2021 had a lot of trends, but one that has remained consistent throughout the entire year is the popularity of creators on social media platforms. Social media influencers, now better known as creators, have, in some ways, taken over platforms this year. You can't scroll your feed without seeing some creator talking about their latest favorite skincare product. Experts say creators have become the backbone of social media this past year, and platforms are taking note and following the creator trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie says goodbye to her last bond with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can definitely say goodbye. In the course of the legal battle following the divorce, which began more than a year ago, Jolie has chosen to sell her 50% of Château Miraval: the French castle with an adjoining winery in Tenute del Mondo owned by the couple. To report the news was the Wall Street Journal. As we learn from the newspaper, the decision of the Oscar-winning actress would write the word ‘end’ to the legal feud between the ‘Brangelina’. At the time of the divorce, the former spouses had kept the equal shares of the estate, also known for the Miraval brand, known above all for its rosé wine. The sales figure has not yet been disclosed but it is not that difficult to imagine mind-boggling numbers.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy