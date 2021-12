Stephen Merchant is one of the more exciting and well established British creators around, and The Outlaws (formerly titled The Offenders) plunges us into the community payback sentence field, where seven strangers from completely different walks of life are thrown together and forced to pay off their minor crimes by community service, cleaning graffiti off a building and generally repairing disused locations. Merchant’s brand of humour is employed deftly here as the show switches between a comedy and a crime drama, plunging you into Bristol’s makeshift criminal underworld once these lawbreakers discover a bag of cash on their lot that they are assigned.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO