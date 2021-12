In November, enrollment in the Colorado Insurance Market jumped 14 percent over the same period one year ago, in 2020. Colorado is one of a few states in the U.S. that has its own official health insurance marketplace under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”). This official marketplace is called Connect for Health Colorado. As of Monday, more than 50,500 Coloradans have signed up for health insurance via the Connect for Health Colorado affordable health insurance marketplace.

