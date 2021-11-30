Space to Connect 2022 opens for registrations

Milly Hardwick, a 13-year old in England, found a treasure trove of Bronze Age artifacts on the countryside using a metal detector, the New York Times reports. She had been out with her grandfather and father, who were each equipped with their own detector, scanning the fields when Milly’s detector started to give off a high-pitched sound. Her father immediately began digging and unearthed a 3,000 year-old ax.
“I was just shocked,” Hardwick said to the New York Times. “We were just laughing our heads off.”
Hardwick’s family would end up unearthing 65 artifacts, including ax heads, cake ingots, and blade fragments....
