Space to Connect 2022 opens for registrations

Thousands of people are still without power and the Army has been deployed to help residents in areas which have suffered most from Storm Arwen.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said around 130 troops have been sent to the Grampian region of northern Scotland where 3,000 homes are still dark following damage to power lines over the past week.Troops will conduct door-to-door checks on more than 4,000 homes, and provide welfare support for remote communities.Mr Johnson said: “It was a very, very big storm. We are doing everything we can to to help people.“There were about 19,000 homes without (power) this...

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO