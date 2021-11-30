ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

ST MCU integrates energy harvesting and dCVV connectivity

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST has come up with an MCU which integrates circuitry for energy harvesting and thenadditional connectivity used by biometric and dynamic card verification (dCVV) applications, enabling battery-free smartcards to provide enhanced user authentication in contactless...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Melexis launches compact LIN BLDC-motor pre-drivers

Melexis, the Belgian auto IC specialist, has revealed new LIN BLDC-motor pre-drivers that combine small size with high performance and power capability for automotive mechatronic applications. The MLX81340 (32KB Flash) and MLX81344 (64KB Flash) integrate three channels of high-side and low-side drivers. They control external NFETs with up to 60nC...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

TSMC running pilot 3nm wafers

TSMC has started pilot production of 3nm wafers at Fab 18 in Tainan, says Digitimes, and is looking at volume manufacturing in Q4 2022 with initial shipments in Q1 2023. The process uses EUV for more than 20 layers delivering a 10% to 15% performance gain over 5nm (at the same power and transistor count), up to 30% power reduction (at the same clocks and complexity), up to 70% logic density gain, and an up to 20% SRAM density gain.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Harvesting#Mcu#Contactless Payment#St31n600#Emv#Eurocard Mastercard Visa
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Superjunction mosfets for server power supplies

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has announced a series of super-junction power mosfets. Branded αMOS5, its first members are both 600V 250A transistors in TO-247 packaging: the 40mΩ AOK040A60, and the 42mΩ AOK042A60FD ‘fast body diode’ device – reverse recovery is typically 252ns (25A, 100A/μs, 400V) compared with 525ns in the 40mΩ part.
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

30W dc-dc converter for railway and industrial use

P-Duke has announced a rugged 30W dc-dc converter in a 1 x 1inch (~25 x 25mm) package for railway and industrial applications. Called the RCD30W series, the converters have 4:1 input voltage ranges suited to rolling stock, with a choice of 9-36V, 18-75V or 36-160V. There are single and dual...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

ST upgrades NanoEdge AI Studio

ST has availability of Version 3 of NanoEdge AI Studio, the first major upgrade of the software tool for ML applications that ST acquired with Cartesiam earlier this year. NanoEdge AI Studio simplifies the creation of ML, anomaly learning, detection and classification on any STM32 microcontroller. This new release also...
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Camera mezzanine modules support prototyping for AI vision

Camera modules based on onsemi’s sensor technology have been created by Arrow Electronics for fast prototyping and developing vision systems. There are three versions, all designed for vision capabilities in embedded applications. OEMs can used them to integrate camera functionality into products they are developing, advises the distributor. It partnered...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Astroscale raises $109m Series F for on-orbit servicing

Astroscale has closed its largest funding round to date, with the Japanese orbital debris removal company raising $109 million. The Series F round brings its total capital raised to $300m and the company says the latest investment will accelerate its on-orbit services technology development and enable it to take on more employees.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Fluke launches fibre-optic troubleshooting tool

Fluke has launched a handheld tool that detects invisible near-infrared (850-1625nm) wavelengths used in fibre-optic communication to troubleshoot cable, port, polarity and transceiver issues. When placed in front of an active fibre optic port or patch cord, the tester emits a continuous light and optional tone. The tool is unique...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Atomera licensing transistor-shrinking tech

Atomera is licensing its Mears Silicon Technology Smart Profile (MST-SP) technology. MST-SP, an implementation of MST designed for use on 5V power and analogue ICs, is using a combination of atomic level engineering and material science to squeeze more capability and capacity out of today’s semiconductor processes. The resulting improvements...
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

700W conduction-cooled PSU

Powerbox has released a 700W power supply for industrial applications. OFI700A measures 126 x 38 x 250mm (0.95kg max) in open frame form and 126 x 40 x 250mm (1.1kg) with its (Optional N) metal cover. Optimised for conduction cooling, it can run with the baseplate between -40 to +95°C...
TECHNOLOGY
Itemlive.com

Nahant bids adieu to 3G data networks

NAHANT — The Nahant Police and Fire departments have issued a warning to residents about the potential impacts that could result from mobile carriers’ plans to retire 3G services.  Mobile The post Nahant bids adieu to 3G data networks appeared first on Itemlive.
CELL PHONES
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Picocom launches first 5G O-RAN chip

today announced the introduction of its PC802 SoC. The device empowers a new breed of 5G NR open small cell products. The PC802 is the world’s first 4G/5G device dedicated to developing small cells with integrated support for O-RAN standards. It supports disaggregated 5G small cell platforms, including indoor...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

±65A isolated AMR current sensor in 3.3V and 5V versions

Aceinna has announced a ±65A isolated current sensor that uses AMR (anisotropic magneto-resistive) technology. “AMR technology has significant advantages versus approaches such as Hall, current transformer, and shunt resistor,” according to the company. “Compared to Hall-based current sensors, AMR provides significantly higher bandwidth and dynamic range. Compared with transformers, AMR offers reduced size and cost, as well as response to dc. In comparison with a shunt resistor, AMR provides an integrated solution, eliminating the external amplifier and related circuitry required for high voltage isolation, which is a significant challenge at high frequencies. In addition, shunt resistors require enough IR drop to achieve accuracy goals at the low end of the current range.”
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Dell Technologies to offer air-gapped ransomware protection via AWS Marketplace

Dell Technologies announced the launch of its new Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS service on the AWS Marketplace. The new offering is designed to serve as an air-gapped cyber vault that will "securely protect and isolate data away from a ransomware attack." The product's purpose is to provide a rapid recovery path from ransomware and other malicious attacks by maintaining a backup that is both physically and logically removed from any intrusions via an "automated operational air gap."
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

W-Fi and cellular modules are pre-programmed for Amazon IoT network

U-blox has announced two modules designed to enable AWS (Amazon web services) cloud services for device and fleet management. “For many businesses, connecting devices to the cloud remains challenging,” according to the company, claiming: “Existing solutions involve installing and maintaining dedicated software to manage connectivity on the devices. In addition, many legacy devices are too resource-constrained to accommodate the additional code required to enable cloud connectivity.”
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Yamaichi connector for high data rate vehicle applications

Yamaichi Electronics has developed a connector to cope with the increasing amounts of data being transmitted inside vehicles. Continuous loads of up to 20A and peaks >40A are not uncommon and clearly show the growing user profile. The “hot-plug” and “always-on” requirements have also been part of OEMs’ specifications for...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Touch control ICs for harsh electrical environments get automotive approval

TouchNetix has got automotive AEC-Q100-6 qualification for its AX112 touch controller IC, which also includes hover sensing, force sensing and the control of haptic response. “Touchscreens based on the AX112 can support features such as pre-select, zoom-on-approach, dial-on-display and integrated haptic feedback without the need for additional hardware,” said the company. It “also supports the operation of touchscreens with variable thickness, and curved 3D surfaces in plastic up to 15mm thick”.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy