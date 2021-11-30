ST MCU integrates energy harvesting and dCVV connectivity

Aceinna has announced a ±65A isolated current sensor that uses AMR (anisotropic magneto-resistive) technology. “AMR technology has significant advantages versus approaches such as Hall, current transformer, and shunt resistor,” according to the company. “Compared to Hall-based current sensors, AMR provides significantly higher bandwidth and dynamic range. Compared with transformers, AMR offers reduced size and cost, as well as response to dc. In comparison with a shunt resistor, AMR provides an integrated solution, eliminating the external amplifier and related circuitry required for high voltage isolation, which is a significant challenge at high frequencies. In addition, shunt resistors require enough IR drop to achieve accuracy goals at the low end of the current range.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO