Public Safety

Police raid sexual assault suspect Marilyn Manson | to watch

By Hannah Patton
houstonianonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManson was not home when the police arrived and his door was forced. The officers present had a search warrant with them to allow themselves access to the property. Among other things, hard drives were seized from computers, which...

Comments / 118

Leslie Snopek
3d ago

Who wrote this article? "locked up abused and abused women"? Also, The last sentence is left dangling without finishing.Poor writing skills

Reply(7)
43
cc-man
3d ago

this weirdo's music is garbage and I'm not surprised he under investigation...just look at him, something is off

Reply(2)
33
Mikey Pags
3d ago

and you know my parents warned nme about people like him.told me to be careful with freaky odd lookin androgynous scumbags i gues these womens parents didnt who the hell in their right minds want to be associated with this scum ?ill work for dracula sure right away.nothing will happen .personal responsibility people commone sense people .

Reply(3)
12
New York Post

Marilyn Manson obsessive found guilty of killing ex

A Massachusetts woman who blamed her obsession with animal corpses and death on Marilyn Manson has been found guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend in a treehouse. Julia Enright, 24, was convicted by a jury on Monday of second-degree murder in the 2018 fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis. Prosecutors said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pitchfork

Marilyn Manson’s Home Raided by L.A. County Sheriff

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has executed a search warrant on an address associated with Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson, says Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. TMZ and Rolling Stone report that Manson was not home at the time of the search. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Marilyn Manson for comment.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Deputies Raid West Hollywood Apartment Of Marilyn Manson

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies raided the West Hollywood apartment of entertainer Marilyn Manson Monday, according to a report. Sheriff’s investigators entered the residence early Monday morning and seized media storage units including hard drives, according to TMZ, although the 52-year-old Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was not at home at the time of the search.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Marilyn Manson's Hard Drives Seized From Home As Police Execute Search Warrant: Report

His recent appearance alongside Kanye West at Sunday Service wasn't enough to keep authorities away from Marilyn Manson. The disgraced shock-rocker is the subject of several lawsuits brought forth by women who allege that they have been victims of Manson. From ex-girlfriends to a former assistant, women have made claims that Manson sexually abused or raped them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
CBS Denver

Suspect Michael Buckley Allegedly Met 11-Year-Old Girl Online, Was Tracked After Amber Alert Through Cellphone

(CBS4) – Investigators arrested Michael Buckley, 30, in connection with the case of an 11-year-old girl who was the focus of a community-wide search out of Westminster earlier in the week that triggered an Amber Alert. According to his arrest warrant, Buckley was tracked back to his home in Littleton and will be charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Michael Buckley (credit: Westminster Police) “I noticed a whole load of police outside of our house,” one neighbor said. According to the court documents, the young girl was found with him the day after she...
LITTLETON, CO
97 Rock

Marilyn Manson’s Home Searched by Police in Ongoing Investigation

A search warrant issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was executed on Monday at the home of singer Marilyn Manson. Manson, born Brian Warner, is currently under investigation for allegations of sexual abuse and assault against multiple women, some of whom claimed Manson locked them in a soundproof room as a form of punishment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Marilyn Manson Allegedly Locked Women in Soundproof Room

Marilyn Manson is now accused of locking women in a small, soundproof space -- something he allegedly did to punish them for being "bad." The rocker is facing a new round of allegations from women who spoke on the record to Rolling Stone ... claiming MM had this small booth in the corner of his West Hollywood apartment, where he'd allegedly throw his girlfriends and lock 'em up for hours on end.
CELEBRITIES
Fox 19

Man accused of raping transgender women not guilty of all charges

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A man accused of raping three people last year, including two transgender women, has now been found not guilty in all the incidents. After a bench trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jennifer Branch on Tuesday found 31-year-old Adonas Hicks not guilty in alleged sexual assaults that happened Sept. 7, 2020, and Nov. 8, 2020, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Raid
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Huntsville Police release images of bank robbery suspect

The Huntsville Police Department and FBI are investigating a bank robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road. It happened about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police released images of the suspect and a possible vehicle that was involved in the robbery around 1 p.m. Wednesday. They believe the suspect operated alone. Money...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify Baltimore Officer Who Killed Barbershop Shooting Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Tuesday identified Sgt. David Burch, a seven-year Baltimore Police Department veteran, as the police officer who fatally shot a gunman suspected in a deadly crime spree that left two barbers dead and another man injured. Burch’s identity was released as police and the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division investigate the Nov. 13 shooting that killed Carlos David Ortega, the 38-year-old man police say was behind the shooting deaths of 44-year-old Javier Cotto and 33-year-old Rafael Jeffers. The off-duty sergeant was getting a haircut at Bladi Style Barber Shop on O’Donnell Street shortly after 3 p.m. that day...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Police exploring other cases potentially linked to Christy Giles case

An investigation has been launched into the cases of “drugged” Los Angeles women Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, as police look into whether other incidents are related.Ms Giles, a model and social media influencer, was found dead outside a hospital, having been dumped there by masked men on Saturday.Her friend, Ms Cabrales-Arzola was dropped at another hospital two hours later, and is currently in critical condition.Both women appear to have been drugged – LAPD said preliminary investigation points to Ms Giles’ death being caused by a possible overdose that turned fatal, reported ABC7. Heroin was found in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Soul Screwed Series

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Refuses to Return Home Amid Singer's Sentencing

R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage's parents are calling out for his entourage of enablers to step back so they can communicate with their daughter. Joycelyn's parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage reportedly told TMZ that in spite of Kelly's incarceration and him anticipating a sentence, they have still been met with obstacles when it comes to speaking to their child. Her parents allege that the only means of communication they have been granted are messages through the singer's camp. Unfortunately, her grandfather and most recently her grandmother passed away due to cancer, tragic events the family has yet to share with Joycelyn.
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

