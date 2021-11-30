ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Judiciary will use Microsoft Teams for online hearings – IT Pro – News

By Halsey Cohen
houstonianonline.com
 3 days ago

You don’t need a Microsoft account at all to use Teams [sic]. You can simply invite people as a guest. Is there a privacy policy for guests? Here, of course, lies the chord. What data is processed from...

houstonianonline.com

mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams Phone with Calling Plan to be available in January

Microsoft has announced that they are consolidating Microsoft 365 Business Voice, their cloud-based phone system for small and medium businesses, with their Enterprise offerings into a new SKU named “Teams Phone with Calling Plan”. The intention is to simplify the purchase decision process and streamline the delivery of enterprise-grade capabilities...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft accused of using Windows to push OneDrive and Teams over rivals

A coalition of software and cloud companies has filed a complaint with the European Commission (EC) against Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior of bundling its OneDrive cloud storage, Teams, and other services with Windows 10 and Windows 11. The Coalition for a Level Playing Field includes several European Union (EU)-based companies led...
TECHNOLOGY
houstonianonline.com

Microsoft Defender gives false positive result for Emotet malware in Office – Computer – News

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint has been blocking opening some Office documents since Tuesday because it gives a false positive for the Emotet malware. The problem seems to be happening since version 1.353.1874.0. Since Tuesday, many system administrators have Issues With Windows Defender for Endpoint, BleepingComputer reports. The program believes that...
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Starting to Deliver Loop Components to Teams Users

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that Microsoft Loop components are starting to become available to Microsoft 365 "commercial customers" using Microsoft Teams. The Loop components are rolling out to desktop and mobile Teams users via its chat function. They are like little applications within Teams, letting users create notes, task lists and tables on the fly, which can be messaged to collaborative team members. Microsoft's "@mention" messaging capability can be used to send these materials. Coauthoring is supported with the Loop components, and users can see any changes as they get made.
SOFTWARE
Zep
TheStreet

Microsoft Adds a Cheaper Teams to Take Down Zoom

Microsoft (MSFT) has released Teams Essentials, a standalone version of its popular videoconferencing software. Previously customers could only subscribe to teams as part of a broader suite of Office software. The new version of teams costs $4 per user, per month which Microsoft called "the most competitively priced online meetings...
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Microsoft aims Teams Essentials at small-biz customers

Microsoft has introduced a new paid tier for its Teams collaboration software aimed at small business customers. The new option — called Teams Essentials — offers additional features and support for $4 per user each month compared to free version of Teams that arrived in 2018, Microsoft said. “It’s the first standalone offering of Microsoft Teams designed specifically with small businesses in mind,” said Jared Spataro in a blog post on Wednesday.
SMALL BUSINESS
houstonianonline.com

Microsoft rolls out a visual update for Microsoft Office – Computer – News

How often do we have to warn here that you do not buy licenses for little money. Often these are licenses purchased with stolen credit cards or from software such as MSDN and Dreamspark …. If they were purchased with stolen credit cards, they will be blocked upon refund from the financial institution. If it comes from software like MSDN, the keys will be disabled when that account is disabled. It is not that difficult.
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Is Meta Platforms' Workplace And Microsoft's Teams Integration Good News For Investors?

Meta Platforms and Microsoft announced a strategic integration of their Workplace and Teams products. Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced their integration between Workplace and Teams to enhance the collaborative potential of their respective platforms. Microsoft Teams has been making inroads into the enterprise communications space to entrench the King of Software's Cloud SaaS lead. On the other hand, Meta Platforms' Workplace is much smaller in terms of active users. Nevertheless, FB boasts the largest global social network.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

Google Agrees to Pay French News Agency for Use of Content Online

Google and the French news agency Agence France-Presse have agreed on a licensing deal that will see Google start paying for use of AFP’s news content—a significant step in a years-long effort by French news publishers and regulators to bring the tech giant to the bargaining table. Both parties declined...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Efficiency Mode in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge has been significantly improved since its release, with new features that make it capable of directly competing against Google Chrome. One key feature of the browser, however, is Efficiency Mode. The feature helps to enhance battery life and also reduces system resources usage. If you are curious to...
SOFTWARE
theedgemarkets.com

Microsoft launches Teams Essentials to face off Zoom

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Microsoft Corp has launched Teams Essentials, the first-ever standalone Microsoft Teams offering, designed specifically for small businesses. In a statement Wednesday (Dec 1) on its website, the software giant said Teams Essentials gives small businesses a professional and affordable meetings solution to support collaboration, connection and productivity in a hybrid work environment.
ECONOMY
