Fresno State football fans react to head coach Kalen DeBoer's departure

This year, fans were rejuvenated for Fresno State football.

They filled the seats -- including completely selling out a game for the first time since 2014.

So Monday night, with the news of Head Coach Kalen DeBoer's departure, fans had plenty to say.

"I hope the best for him. I hope that he does well over at U-Dub, but hoping that Fresno State finds someone better," said fan Donzell Nalls.

Another fan said he was happy for Coach DeBoer's new opportunity.

"It's probably a better, football-wise, it's probably a better job. Probably gets some more money, bad for our school." said fan Devin Melton.

While some fans said they understood the decision DeBoer made to leave, they worry some of the players may go too.

"If they don't want to be here, then off to the next school whatever is best for them. But if it's meant to be, it's meant to be," said Blake Wilbur.

Kolton Christenson and Wilbur are both Fresno State alumni.

They were eating at Dog House Monday night and didn't hesitate to recommend who they'd like to see in the top spot next.

"Hands down -- Coach O," Christenson said, referring to Louisiana State University's Head Coach Ed Orgeron. "We need to bring Coach O in, absolutely."

Wilbur said he hoped to see former head coach Jeff Tedford make a return.

Fans said whoever Fresno State chooses to lead the team next will gain players with a proven track record of success.

"They got a lot of potential and just excited to see what things are going to come," said Nalls.