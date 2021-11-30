ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Struggles in return Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Brunson posted five points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound over 22 minutes during Monday's 114-96...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Rick Brunson News

PHOENIX — For those who don’t remember, Jalen Brunson was the undisputed leader and All-American point guard of the Villanova Wildcats team that captured two NCAA titles in a three-year span. Dallas Mavericks News / FanNation Dallas Basketball / June 26. No, Knicks, Dallas Mavs’ Jalen Brunson Contract Not What...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jalen Brunson coming off Dallas' bench Tuesday with Luka Doncic (knee, ankle) starting

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brunson has been starting as of late, but that will change on Tuesday. Luka Doncic has been dealing with an ailment in his knee and ankle, but he's making his return to the court against Paul George and Co. As such, Brunson will revert to a bench role.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Mavs confident about retaining Jalen Brunson beyond 2021-22

Mavericks officials continue to express confidence behind the scenes about the team’s ability to lock up guard Jalen Brunson beyond the 2021-22 season, Marc Stein writes in his latest Substack report. Brunson was the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 draft, selected 30 spots after Dallas drafted Luka Doncic. He...
NBA
Yardbarker

Injury Report: Latest on Jalen Brunson

In the second quarter of Tuesday’s game between Mavericks and Clippers’ game, Jalen Brunson suffered a foot injury after Ivica Zubac fell on him. Following his injury, Mavericks PR reported that Brunson would not return with a foot injury. Earlier this week, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Brunson’s...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Mavericks Rumors: Dallas Confident Jalen Brunson Will Agree to New Contract

The Dallas Mavericks remain confident that Jalen Brunson will re-sign with the franchise even if he hits free agency after the 2021-22 campaign, according to NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t HoopsHype). Brunson, 25, is set to hit free agency this summer after signing a four-year, $6 million deal as a...
NBA
mavs.com

Mavs-Cavs preview: Will dominance in this series continue as Brunson nears return?

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (10-10) at MAVERICKS (10-8) Time: 7:30 p.m. Place: American Airlines Center, Dallas. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Univision Zona MX 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: There have been no easier pickings of late for the Mavericks than the Cavaliers. Dallas has won six...
NBA
ClutchPoints

