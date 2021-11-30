ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson Tonight - Monday, November 29

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

video.foxnews.com

Vanity Fair

Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Propaganda Is Hitting a Nerve Inside Fox

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg were apparently holding out hope that the post-Trump era of Fox News, where they have both been paid contributors for over a decade, was just a moment in time. Discussions with network executives had given The Dispatch founders the impression that Fox would “right the ship” in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, as Goldberg told the New York Times. But of course, that never came to pass. In fact, corners of Fox have only grown more extreme (and factually challenged) since Trump dragged his heels out of Washington—an escalation made plain by opinion star Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special on the January 6 riot, which features debunked conspiracy theories about the insurrection’s origins without any factual rebuttal. “I can’t do the rationalizations anymore,” Goldberg told the Times’ Ben Smith, who on Sunday revealed that the conservative commentators had resigned from Fox News last week. To NPR Goldberg added, “We don’t regret the decision. But we found it regrettable that we had to make the decision.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Axios

Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 series

Two Fox News contributors announced Sunday that they've resigned from the network in the wake of host Tucker Carlson's special on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg had regularly appeared on Fox News since 2009. Their brand of conservatism has "fallen out of fashion" amid former President Trump's grip on the Republican Party, per the New York Times, which first reported on the resignations.
U.S. POLITICS
Laredo Morning Times

Kyle Rittenhouse to Appear on Tucker Carlson as Reality Trails The Onion by 6 Hours

The Onion called it with their headline: “Kyle Rittenhouse Sentenced to 45 Years of CPAC Appearances,” published just after Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges, including homicide, stemming from when he shot and killed two people and injured a third during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mere hours...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Tucker Carlson
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Has Been Filming A 'Documentary' With Kyle Rittenhouse

Newly acquitted shooter Kyle Rittenhouse declared with a smile in the backseat of a car in a clip on Fox News Friday night: “The jury reached the correct verdict. Self defense is not illegal.”. It’s “been a rough journey,” he added. Host Tucker Carlson revealed that his “documentary” team was...
TV & VIDEOS
#Faq#Fox News#Fox News Network#Llc
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse to tell his story to Tucker Carlson on Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse will tell his story to Tucker Carlson on Fox News following his acquittal for shooting and killing two protesters and wounding another.The teenager’s first TV interview since being found not guilty on all charges will air on the right-wing news network on Monday, it says.“Tucker Carlson will conduct an exclusive interview with 18-year old Kyle Rittenhouse who was acquitted today after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year,” said Fox News in a statement.Carlson has been a vocal supporter of the teenager, and even claimed that the jury was taking so long reaching its...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
NFL
Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘NBC Nightly News’ Posts Ratings Win For Thanksgiving Week; ‘World News Tonight’ Tops November

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt beat World News Tonight with David Muir in total viewers and a key demo during Thanksgiving week, an unusual ratings win for the Peacock. The network said that it was its first ratings win in total viewers in three years. World News Tonight still won the month of November in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. For the week of Nov. 22, NBC Nightly News drew 8.58 million viewers, compared to 8.39 million for World News Tonight and 5.33 million for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. NBC News said it was the highest weekly Nightly...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Bret Baier Asked About Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Docuseries ‘Patriot Purge’: “There Were Concerns About It, Definitely”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier was questioned by another network personality, Brian Kilmeade, about the exit of two Fox News contributors following the debut of the Fox Nation series Patriot Purge from Tucker Carlson. Kilmeade, on his radio, show, asked Baier whether he was “bothered” by the Carlson series. “Brian, I won’t go down this road. There were concerns about it, definitely, and I think the news division did what we do,” he said. “We covered the story, and I wanted to do that all internally. Steve and Jonah made their decision, and it is their decision.” Baier was referring to Stephen Hayes...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Fox News Tops November Ratings, But Viewership Decline Continues Across All News Networks

Fox News topped viewership again in November, with Tucker Carlson Tonight returning to its perch as the cable news’ top show among total viewers. Carlson’s show averaged 3.67 million viewers, followed by The Five with 3.51 million, Hannity with 3.23 million, Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.77 million and The Ingraham Angle with 2.66 million. In the adults 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 651,000, followed by The Five with 557,000, Hannity at 541,000, Special Report with Bret Baier at 475,000 and The Ingraham Angle with 469,000. All of the cable networks, however, saw declines in viewership compared to last November, highlighted by...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
POLITICS

