One day after new reports detailed his involvement with his brother’s efforts to remain in office amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment, Chris Cuomo has been suspended by CNN. According to the network, the decision comes as a direct result of the newly released transcripts from the New York attorney general’s office, which suggested the host of Cuomo Prime Time had used his status as a journalist to investigate the women accusing his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, of harassment. (Andrew Cuomo has long denied any wrongdoing, but he did resign on August 10.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO