Five Life Lessons We Learned After Re-Watching “13 Going on 30” as an Adult

What’s really funny about the saying ‘that movie couldn’t be made today’ is the fact that reboots and remakes are following roughly the same formulas if they really have the desire to be successful. Those that don’t might find that the attention they want isn’t bound to come, and there’s a very simple reason why. People want to see something updated, new, and exciting, but they don’t want the overall formula to change. When it does, then the movie or series in question needs to be undeniably awesome, since otherwise most fans are going to turn their head and walk away. When thinking about a Coyote Ugly reboot, or a series, as has been mentioned, it feels as though there is a way to make either one work, but a series might get too old too quickly and a movie might flop unless the original actors were willing to make cameos at the very least, and possibly show up for more than this if their schedules allow for it. As a knee-jerk reaction, the answer to whether this should be rebooted or not is, in my own opinion, absolutely not. But others definitely feel a different way about it.
