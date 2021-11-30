Soccer: Brandon Bean Invitational Updates

The Brandon Bean Invitational is held every year at Salpointe to honor a former player who passed away in 1992 after an on-field collision at a soccer scrimmage. In addition, the tournament also honors former player Laura Kea who died in an auto accident on her way to a soccer...
The Tucson Indian Training School opened in 1888 on the northwest corner of Congress and Sixth Avenue and it moved over to the land on what is now Roskruge K-8 on Sixth Street in 1889. The school moved over to 802 W. Ajo Way in 1907 where it stayed until it closed in 1960.
The seeding in the 5A Conference held true to form with all four of the top seeds advancing to the semifinal round of the state playoffs including No. 1 Horizon which held off No. 9 Cienega 48-21 Friday night at home. Horizon (10-2) will host No. 4 Desert Mountain (11-1) next Friday night for a shot at the state championship game to be played Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. in Sun Devil Stadium.
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017, a 2019 AZ Education News award winner and he has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school girls wrestling. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found here and on AZPreps365.com. Andy is the Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the top football player in Arizona, and he was named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019, became a member of the Sunnyside Los Mezquites Cross Country Hall of Fame in 2021 and he was a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee and he earned a Distinguished Service Award from Amphitheater. Contact Andy Morales at amoralesmytucson@yahoo.com.
Ironwood Ridge lineman Samuel Benjamin (6-4, 250) was offered a preferred walk-on spot by the University of Arizona on Thursday. Former University of Arizona standout and current defensive backs coach Chuck Cecil extended the offer to Benjamin. Benjamin recorded 53 tackles with 31 of those unassisted this fall. He also...
Former University of Arizona and FC Tucson Women keeper Lainey Burdett signed on to play for Åland United last week. Located in the Åland Islands of Finland, the club competes in the Kansallinen Liiga which is the premier women’s football league in Finland. Burdett played for the Orlando Pride as...
The City of Tucson used to have plenty of baseball fields in the old semi-pro days (as talked about in Field of Dream). One of those was Riverside Field which was located at Congress and the Santa Cruz River. It was opened on June 2, 1940 but was shut down a decade later due to the construction of I-10 or the, “Truck Freeway” as it was called. The only piece of the “park” left has these huge structures on it.
Tucson vs. Flowing Wells, 10 a.m. Sunnyside vs. Salpointe, 12:30 p.m. Tucson vs. Walden Grove, 10 a.m. Ironwood Ridge vs. Salpointe, 12:30 p.m.
The Oregon Duck men's basketball team will play its second game in as many nights during the Maui Invitational being played in Las Vegas. Tuesday night, the Ducks will take on the St. Mary's Gaels of the WCC Conference in a semifinal matchup. Tip-off between the Ducks and Gaels is...
The historically successful season for Desert View came to an end Friday night. Robert Bonillas’ team finished 10-2 — with the most wins in school history — following Friday night’s 31-13 loss at No. 3 Goodyear Desert Edge (10-2). Serge Gboweiah ended his career with a touchdown run while compiling...
Cate Reese had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 9 Arizona to a 75-68 win over DePaul on Friday afternoon at the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Reese’s performance matched with Ariyah Copeland and Lauren Ware overpowered DePaul in the paint. Ware finished with 12 points...
It was indeed one-sided: Arizona had 31 assists and Sacramento State made only 22 shots from the field. The 17th-ranked Wildcats routed the Hornets 105-59 on Saturday night at McKale Center in an offensive and defensive clinic. Azuolas Tubelis had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, and as dominant...
It was an emotional road loss for No. 12 Canyon del Oro in the 4A Quarterfinals on Friday night as the Dorados fell to the No. 4 Glendale Cardinals 38-27. When head coach Dustin Peace gathered the Dorados in the end zone for one final time this year, he reminded the young men about their lifelong bonds developed through football. For the eight seniors on this team, it was a monumental year filled with sacrifice and commitment.
Arizona’s volleyball team was selected to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday night marking the Wildcats’ 30th postseason appearance and the first time David Rubio’s program has participated in the NIVC since its conception in 2017. The Wildcats (16-15) will face Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Friday at 5 p.m....
Arizona will look to go 3-0 following two challenging games at the Virgin Islands this week with a game against Rutgers on Saturday in the Paradise Jam. The game tips at 1:15 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN3 and broadcast on radio at KTUC (1400-AM). Adia Barnes’ ninth-ranked...
The Argus was informed that Caledonia’s Austin Meyer was named to an All-State team. He was named to the second All-State team, according to the Post Bulletin. Austin Meyer is a senior midfielder for the Warriors. CLASS A. Second team All-State. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Drew Christopherson, sr., attacker. Caledonia: Austin Meyer,...
TEMPE — Where else do you see a team win the statistical battle – sometimes more often than you think – and still fail to win the game?. Arizona, of course. Such is life for Arizona football. Saturday afternoon was not exactly a stroll in a Tempe park because the...
Information provided by the Pima media relations department:. The No. 8 Pima women’s basketball team (7-2,3-1 in ACCAC) won its away game on Wednesday night, beating the Glendale Gouchos (2-7, 1-3) by a score of 74-57. The Aztecs added to their 32-28 lead in the first half, out scoring Glendale,...
Information provided by the Pima media relations department:. It was a tough road challenge for the No. 11 Pima men’s basketball team (7-2, 2-2 in ACCAC), who took on the No. 17-ranked Glendale Community College Gouchos (8-1, 3-1) on Wednesday night. The Aztecs ran away with the game late in...
Arizona was very thankful on Thanksgiving that Shaina Pellington’s thrilling game-winning shot against Vanderbilt allowed the Wildcats to escape with a 48-46 win in the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. The Wildcats, who had 23 turnovers in the game and allowed Vanderbilt to rally from a nine-point deficit...
