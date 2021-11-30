ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' creator 'loved' YouTube star's version

Daily Gate City
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his hit Netflix series won at the Gotham Awards, "Squid Game" creator Hwang...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

thesource.com

Rihanna’s “We Found Love” Reaches One-Billion Views On YouTube

Rihanna’s “We Found Love” surpasses one-billion views on YouTube. Earlier this week, the singer earned the record for the most videos by a female artist with at least one-billion views on the streaming platform when her 2011 hit featuring Calvin Harris reached the mark. “We Found Love” was the first...
enstarz.com

MrBeast Trends On Twitter; Critics Deem YouTuber's 'Squid Game' Recreation as a 'Bad Take'

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast on YouTube, is known for his insane way of giving money to random people. Recently, the famed content creator made his version of Squid Game complete with players, props, and sets for them to compete for money. However, not everyone is pleased with his recreation as he recently became a trending topic on Twitter.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Looks Back on Developing the Series

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk first came up with the idea for Netflix’s limited series Squid Game in 2008, but it would take him 10 years to see it come to fruition. Thirteen years ago, the South Korean filmmaker was told his script (at the time feature-length) was too unrealistic and violent to be commercially viable. Putting all his efforts into his script left him broke, so he had to lay it to rest to focus on other projects. But in 2018, he picked up the story for the first time in a decade and reconfigured the feature into a series after seeing...
TVLine

YOU Ends Squid Game's Reign as No. 1 on Nielsen Streaming Ranking

Who knocked the mighty Squid Game out of the top spot on Nielsen’s latest ranking of streaming originals? YOU did! (Laura Ingraham will take it from here, folks….) For the week of Oct. 18, Netflix’s YOU — in the second week that Season 3 was part of its library — led Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals with 2.7 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes of the series. Netflix’s Squid Game slipped to No. 2 with 1.3 billion minutes viewed across its nine-episode run, followed by Netflix’s Maid (865 million minutes); Netflix’s Locke & Key, now featuring Season 2 (637 million); and The Great British Baking Show (483 million). Fun Squid Game fact: 21 percent of the audience streamed the Korean iteration. (I thought it’d be higher?) Rounding out the Top 10 were all 10 episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Netflix’s Another Life (now including Season 2), Netflix’s Midnight Mass, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Netflix’s My Name. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
NME

‘Squid Game’ director says the show’s violent nature is “figurative and allegorical”

Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has opened up about the violent nature of his hit Netflix series. During a recent speech at the SBS D Forum in South Korea, per Yonhap News Agency, Hwang touched on the depiction of violence in the series, noting that he wanted to use that element to reflect the competitive nature of society and what happens when someone fails in that system.
Primetimer

YouTuber MrBeast’s viral Squid Game re-creation highlights a fundamental problem of YouTube

Jimmy Doladson, the popular YouTuber known as MrBeast, racked up more than 100 million views on YouTube in four days with his “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life” video that cost $3.5 million to make. Critics say the video took away from the emotional resonance of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Netflix hit, as The Observer's Isabella Simonetti put it, adding: "Critiques of MrBeast’s viral video touch on some of the key frustrations expressed about influencers: That they don’t possess original talent, rip off 'real' artists, and produce meaningless content." As Vice's Gita Jackson points out, MrBeast's video is the kind of content that YouTube celebrates. Former YouTube executive Jon Youshaei even boasted that MrBeast's video received nearly as many views in four days as Squid Game had in 30 days. "As a feat of production, it’s not just admirable, but enviable in how perfectly Mr. Beast re-created the sets of the show," says Vice's Jackson. "As a piece of media, it’s perverse. This doesn’t just badly misunderstand the anti-capitalist message of Squid Game, it’s a literal re-creation of the villain's ultimate desire to watch desperate people compete for money purely for his amusement. In Mr. Beast’s version of Squid Game’s marble game the YouTuber’s research team even paired up best friends in an effort to emulate the tragic stakes of the original show. When the top six are asked what they’d do with the prize money, two of them say they would give it to their families. More than just bizarre, Mr. Beast’s Squid Game highlights a fundamental problem of YouTube. There is no shortage of people who make original art and put it online, but the internet is dominated instead by people who can take advantage of existing properties and fan bases. This is a particular problem on YouTube, where the people film themselves literally reacting to things or laughing at other people’s memes and making a lot of money off of it. This video is no different from those. It owes a debt to Hwang’s show in every respect. Despite being original content from a popular content creator, it’s nothing more than a sad retread of someone else’s work. There’s also an ad spot for mobile game Brawl Stars in the middle of the video, meaning that Mr. Beast will also profit from the fruits of Hwang’s creative labor."
dexerto.com

MrBeast’s Squid Game smashes YouTube records as it closes in on 100m+ views

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is crushing YouTube records with ease, as his real-life Squid Game video has vastly surpassed 100 million views. MrBeast has brought his viewers outlandish content in the past, but his re-creation of the Netflix show Squid Game is his most ambitious feat yet. With over $400,000 up for grabs, the sheer scale of the video hasn’t gone amiss as it continues to rake in heaps of viewers.
Complex

Watch a ‘Real-Life’ Version of ‘Squid Game’ With 456 People and $456,000 Prize

YouTuber MrBeast, perhaps best known for his often expensive and elaborate stunts, has debuted his video documenting a real-life Squid Game event. After announcing the stunt last month and teasing all the intricate sets he and his team built, MrBeast shared a nearly 26-minute video showing how 456 “random people” fared in an event based on the wildly popular Netflix series.
allkpop.com

Korean netizens react to YouTuber Mr.Beast's 'Squid Game' recreation

Korean netizens reacted to a popular YouTube creator Mr.Beast's 'Squid Game' with 456 contestants and a prize of $456,000. On November 24th, Mr.Beast revealed his latest content which was his 'Squid Game' recreation. In his version of the game, there were 456 contestants competing to win a whopping $456,000. As this video was a huge success, many Korean netizens also watched his recreation and shared their thoughts on a popular online community.
igeeksblog.com

15 Squid Game wallpapers for iPhone every fan will love

Squid Game has broken all records to be the most popular Netflix show ever. Despite the disturbing content, it boasts distinctive costumes, sets, and symbols. We’ve captured these in some Squid Game wallpapers for iPhone that will help you keep a part of the show with you everywhere you go. We’re sure these images will inspire you to watch Squid Game again or have a watch party with friends.
Vulture

Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Answers All Our Lingering Questions

The internet has been abuzz in recent weeks with reports that Squid Game will return for a second season. The coverage has been misleading, however; the confusion possibly stems from a slight mistranslation of an Associated Press interview with the show’s mastermind, writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk. In the video, the subtitles note Hwang as stating, “But I will say there will indeed be a second season.” What he actually said was, “I think there will indeed be a season 2.” According to a Netflix spokesperson, a second season is “in discussions but not confirmed yet.”
