SpaceX has started building the launch pad from which its Starship will fly into space, Elon Musk has announced.The company is coming close to orbital tests for the new spacecraft, which is a major part of Mr Musk and SpaceX’s plans for the future of space travel. The company hopes that it will one day take humans to Mars, as well as flying them on rapid missions around the Earth.First, however, it must take off into orbit. And it will do so from a new launch pad in Florida that will be specially built.Work has now begun on that...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 HOURS AGO