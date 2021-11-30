Trial to start on Friday in rape, aggravated burglary case

JEFFERSON — Jury selection will start on Friday in a rape and aggravated burglary case dating back to the early 2000s.

Joshua Gurto has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty in this case.

Charges were filed against Gurto in December of 2020. The charges date back to a 2004 incident in Conneaut. Gurto is accused of breaking into a home and raping a person.

The trial has been delayed a number of times, most recently in late October due to scheduling conflicts and COVID-19 concerns. Trial dates in August and May were also continued, according to court records.

Gurto is also awaiting trial in another case, in which he has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Charges were filed in that case in Nov. 2017, when Gurto was accused of raping and murdering a 13-month old child. Gurto also pleaded not guilty in that case.

In October, Judge Marianne Sezon conducted a hearing to determine whether or not a tentative plea deal in both cases would be accepted by the judge.

Sezon rejected the proposed deal, and filed a judgement entry under seal describing the reasoning behind the decision, according to court records. The entry will be unsealed after both cases have been decided.

A backup date for the rape and aggravated burglary trial is set for Dec. 10, and a trial preparation conference is scheduled for today, Nov. 30, according to court records.

No date has been set for a trial in the aggravated murder and rape case, according to court records.