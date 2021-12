The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind everyone to place safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving. The CHP will be kicking off a maximum enforcement period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. During the MEP, all available CHP officers will be on patrol, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

