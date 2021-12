Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits. Why am I talking about these two things together? Because in combination, these two cases could mean that it is soon going to be open season on racial-justice protesters around the country. The Rittenhouse verdict is obviously very concerning for racial-justice protesters. Rittenhouse said he went...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO