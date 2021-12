[ANTIOCH, ILLINOIS - November 30, 2021] -- The Antioch Traveling Closet (ATC) will be holding their 2021 Winter Giveaway Event on Sunday, December 12, from 9:00am to 12:30pm. The location once again will be the Antioch Senior Center , 817 Holbek Drive in Antioch. The ATC's mission is to ensure that no child, adult, or senior citizen is without basic items that we sometimes take for granted. We collect donated items from the community such as new or very gently used clothing, shoes, winter jackets, boots, hats, gloves, books and toiletries. We also collect school and cleaning supplies. These items are then distributed, free of charge, at giveaway drives held three times annually. Additionally, professional hairstylists are onhand to give haircuts, also free of charge.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO