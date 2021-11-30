ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran strikes hard line as talks over nuclear deal resume

nwahomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything...

www.nwahomepage.com

MIDDLE EAST

