The University of Montana announced Monday a new visiting writer fund established by Lois Welch to honor her late husband, acclaimed author James Welch. The James and Lois Welch Distinguished Native American Visiting Writer Fund will bring a Native American writer to campus to teach each spring semester. The position will be endowed through a gift from Lois Welch’s estate plan and the funds will be invested so that the earnings can support the program in perpetuity.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO