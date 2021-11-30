ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Season Officially Goes Up In Flames With Ugly 17-15 Loss to Washington

By Corbin K. Smith
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 3 days ago

For weeks, the Seahawks have remained on the outskirts of the playoff hunt thanks to help from a plethora of mediocre teams in the NFC. The door to contention stayed open, even if the team didn't deserve to be a part of such discussions at all.

After yet another embarrassing performance in prime time on Monday Night Football, thankfully, such chatter can finally cease. Unable to finish off a last-minute comeback effort in a near-unwatchable 17-15 loss to Washington, Seattle dropped to 3-8 for the first time since 1977, all but ending its already very slim playoff hopes and mercilessly slamming the door for a potential turnaround shut.

"A really frustrating trip for us to come all the way out and hang in the game. We didn't play very well, complimentary at all," a defeated coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. "To have a chance there right at the end, I'm really proud of how these guys keep battling and fighting hard... But the results just aren't coming. We can't get these games won."

For a half, the Seahawks looked to have a sliver of hope at FedEx Field. After scoring 13 offensive points in the previous two games in defeats to the Packers and Cardinals, Russell Wilson found his groove completing eight out of 11 passes for 145 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Gerald Everett, giving his team a 7-3 advantage. On that scoring drive, they found a way to convert on both of their third downs, including a 55-yard bomb to receiver Tyler Lockett.

Then, with Washington slowly driving down the field into Seattle territory midway through the second quarter, safety Quandre Diggs leveled tight end Logan Thomas running a route down the seam. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke's pass was tipped up in the air by linebacker Bobby Wagner, allowing safety Jamal Adams to run under it for his second interception in three weeks and setting up his team with a chance to extend their lead before halftime.

But the tide of the game seemed to change on one single play moments later. After Wilson hooked up with Lockett for a 39-yard completion, he found running back Alex Collins on a check down and the veteran picked up the first down, only to have the ball punched out of his hand by safety Landon Collins.

With receiver Freddie Swain unable to corral the fumble after initially pouncing on it, Washington recovered deep in its own territory and capitalized on the killer turnover. Aided by penalties, including a questionable roughing the passer call on defensive end Rasheem Green, they responded with a long touchdown drive of their own capped off with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Heinicke to JD McKissic.

Even with Green blocking and returning the ensuing extra point by Joey Slye for two points to knot the game up at 9 apiece late in the second quarter, Seattle couldn't regain momentum until it proved to be too little, too late. With the clock ticking down inside 30 seconds left to play in regulation, Wilson's 32-yard touchdown to Swain gave the Seahawks a chance to tie the game, only for the two-point conversion throw intended for Swain to be intercepted by cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Summing up another frustrating day at the office, cornerback Gavin Heslop recovered an onside kick on the very next play, only for it to be negated by an illegal formation penalty called against the Seahawks for not having enough players outside of the hash mark.

It was the same story on a different day with chronic issues that have derailed Seattle's season on both sides of the ball rearing their ugly heads, leaving players and coaches once again unable to provide answers for the prolonged struggles.

Offensively, the Seahawks converted only four of their 12 third down opportunities for the game and went three-and-out on five consecutive drives spanning into the fourth quarter. Minus starting left guard Damien Lewis, they couldn't run the ball to save their lives, rushing for just 34 yards on 12 carries and failing to achieve desired offensive balance that has often eluded them this year.

Unable to sustain his stellar play from the first half, Wilson also misfired on several passes he typical completes, including airmailing Everett several times, continuing a dreadful trend of uncharacteristic inaccuracy weeks after returning from finger surgery. After completing eight out of 11 passes for 145 yards before halftime, he went 12 for 20 in the second half for just 102 yards.

"The film doesn't lie, we're missing some stuff," Carroll said of Wilson's struggles. "I don't see any indications of that in practice as we're going, so I gotta look at the film... I don't know what to make of it other than we gotta keep battling and figure it out."

Meanwhile, the Seahawks' defense did their job for the most part, allowing just 17 points for the second time in three games. A broken up pass by Adams on fourth and goal thwarted what would have been a back-breaking touchdown catch by Logan Thomas and gave Wilson a chance to tie the game. But there were certainly missed opportunities they wish they could have had back.

They couldn't finish on sack opportunities on Heinicke, who slithered away from defenders all night as if his jersey was coated in motor oil. Antonio Gibson surpassed 100 rushing yards, while McKissic added 30 yards and a pair of touchdowns, continuing a season-long struggle defending running backs. Adding in untimely penalties such as Green's roughing the passer infraction to the equation, they surrendered 27 total first downs, which combined with prolonged offensive ineptitude led to an unthinkable 41 to 18 time of possession differential.

Those are marks of a bad football team and as they continue to find new, sometimes creative ways to lose tight games, there's no denying the Seahawks are indeed a bad football team. As a result, there likely won't be any meaningful games coming up in December for the first time since 2009, when coach Jim Mora still roamed the sidelines.

This is truly uncharted territory for Carroll, Wilson, and everyone else within the organization used to contending year in and year out. As expected, Wilson remained positive after the loss, staying steadfast in his belief the Seahawks have the talent to still make something out of a disastrous season thus far.

"The past is already the past, so the best thing you can do is learn as much as you can, but also know we have what it takes to be better," Wilson reflected. "We have what it takes to be great in my opinion. It's challenging, it's challenging right now."

But while Wilson and Seattle will continue to fight with six games left to play and the team isn't mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, the focus must start shifting away from a lost season and towards 2022 at some point. The problem? Making matters far worse, the organization doesn't have a first round pick thanks to last year's trade for Adams and right now, that pick belonging to the New York Jets would be in the top five.

Following a decade of dominance featuring eight playoff appearances, the day of reckoning appears to have arrived, even if players and coaches refuse to admit or accept it. Closing in on rock bottom with little left to play for, unless an improbable 6-0 finish comes to fruition, the reality is that rumblings about the immediate futures of Wilson, Carroll, and other notable Seahawks will only grow louder as the offseason approaches.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf’s punishment for Seahawks ejection vs. Packers revealed

It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Halftime Observations: Cardinals 13, Seahawks 6

Facing a Cardinals squad missing their starting quarterback and best receiver, the Seahawks were presented with a great chance to get back in the win column in front of their home crowd. But through two quarters, they haven't taken advantage of their opportunities to this point and entered halftime trailing their short-handed NFC West rivals 13-6.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Face Packers in Week 10

Coming out of their bye week with Russell Wilson back under center, the Seahawks will look to get the second half of their schedule off to a strong start when they hit the road to face the NFC North-leading Packers on Sunday. Before taking a week off, Seattle most recently...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Jets#American Football#Nfc#Packers#Cardinals
SeahawkMaven

Frustrations Boil Over For Pete Carroll, Seahawks Following Inexcusable Loss to Cardinals

SEATTLE, WA - Only moments after the Seahawks left the field following a devastating 23-13 loss to the Cardinals, an annoyed Pete Carroll couldn't take it anymore. In a move way out of character for the normally mild-mannered coach, in the middle of fielding a question from a reporter, Carroll exited stage left and abruptly brought his post-game press conference to an end. This came on the heels of choosing not to share any of his takeaways from the game prior to questioning, something he has done every game since he became Seattle's head coach in 2010.
NFL
Field Gulls

NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

'Let's Catch Fire': Russell Wilson Staying Optimistic About Seahawks' Offense Following Shutout Loss

RENTON, WA — At the conclusion of the Seahawks' 17-0 loss to the Packers this past Sunday—the first time they've been shut out since 2011—there was a chasmic disparity in their run-pass splits. Quarterback Russell Wilson dropped back to pass a whopping 48 times, completing 20 of 40 throws for 161 yards and two interceptions while being sacked thrice. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron dialed up just 11 designed runs despite running back Alex Collins averaging 4.1 yards per carry.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: Seahawks Should Consider Shutting Down Russell Wilson For Rest of Season

In the eight quarters since Russell Wilson's return from finger surgery, the Seahawks have found the end zone just once. They've been outscored 40-13 in a pair of losses to the Packers and Cardinals, dropping them to a record of 3-7 on the year. In that time, Wilson ranks 20th out of 22 NFL quarterbacks in passer rating (55.6) and dead-last in completion percentage (51.5).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 11 Predictions

The 3-6 Seahawks, coming off their first shutout loss in a decade and currently two games out of a wild-card spot, are in desperate need of a win. But to come out of Week 11 victorious, they'll have to overcome the leader of their division: the 8-2 Cardinals, who hold the NFC's No. 2 seed.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: The Tape Behind Seahawks' Third Down Failures

Pete Carroll once more chose to focus on third downs following the Seahawks’ bitterly disappointing loss to the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals. Seattle’s offense converted just two of its 10 thirrd downs faced—a pitiful 20 percent ‘success’ rate. On the season, Shane Waldron’s unit is 31st in the league at third down conversions.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Last Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with veteran running back Adrian Peterson. A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is on a visit with the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Peterson is visiting the Seahawks this...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
267
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy