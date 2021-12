The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed tight end Dan Arnold (MCL sprain) on the injured reserve. Arnold's season is likely over, considering that his Grade II MCL sprain will keep him out for 4-6 weeks and that the Jaguars are far out of contention for a playoff spot this season. Arnold shined as a pass catcher for the both the Carolina Panthers and the Jags this season, but will likely need to prove himself again in 2022.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO