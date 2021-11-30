ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Tyler, the Creator’s tribute to Virgil Abloh

By Alex Gallagher
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, the Creator has penned a tribute to groundbreaking designer, DJ and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who died over the weekend at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer. “Sir Abloh was a true geek about things. Passion seeped through everything he did. Whether a random...

www.nme.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Designer Virgil Abloh Has Died After A Years-Long Battle With Cancer: Report

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and CEO of Off-White, has died at 41 following a years-long private battle with “a rare aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.” The news comes from a statement posted to the Illinois native’s Instagram page on Sunday, November 28th. “We are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Fashion Visionary Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away at 41

Virgil Abloh, a fashion visionary known for his groundbreaking work at Louis Vuitton as menswear artistic director, and Off-White, the fashion house he founded in 2012, has passed away at 41. In a joint statement, Louis Vuitton, LVMH, and Off-White said they were "devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years."
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketRealist

Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Dies From Cancer: What’s His Net Worth?

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who founded Off-White, died on Nov. 28 from cancer. He was 41 years old. Apart from founding Off-White, he was also a star designer at French luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) whose chairman Bernard Arnault is among the richest people globally. Here are the key details about Abloh's personal life and net worth.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Virgil Abloh’s Final Mercedes-Benz Collaboration Revealed in Miami

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Mercedes-Benz revealed its latest and final collaboration with Virgil Abloh, a Mercedes-Maybach electric show car, during Art Basel Miami Beach on Wednesday with an installation paying homage to the late designer, who passed away last Sunday due to a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. The brand said that following the wishes of Abloh’s family, the installation is open to the public at the Rubell Museum in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first hour on the first day is opened exclusively to students from local design...
BUSINESS
#The Benz G Wagon#Mercedez#G Class#African#Lvmh
Daily News

Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh dead at 41 after secret cancer battle

Virgil Abloh, the trail-blazing fashion designer who came up on the streets of Chicago and peaked as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s men’s line, died Sunday. He was 41. Known as one of the most influential designers of his generation, Abloh had been battling cancer “privately for several years” before succumbing to the disease, according to his company. A statement posted on his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RNB Cincy 100.3

Kanye West: Dedicates His Sunday Service To Virgil Abloh

I want to send a big thank you to Kanye West for dedicating his Sunday Service in the honor of Virgil Abolh. Virgil passed away at the age of 40 due to Cancer. via People: The service was held hours after Abloh’s family announced on Instagram that the late designer had died from “a rare, aggressive […]
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Designers, Brands Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh on Social Media

Click here to read the full article. The fashion world was shocked on Sunday with the sudden news that designer Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 after a private two-year battle with cancer. Designers including Pierpaolo Piccioli, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs and Maria Grazia Chiuri among many others, have shared their tributes to Abloh on Instagram.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineAll the Celebrities Performing at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2021 ShowLouis Vuitton Men's Spring 2021 in Tokyo Donatella Versace “Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Virgil Abloh has passed away following a battle with cancer

Beloved fashion designer Virgil Abloh has passed away following a private battle with cancer. In a statement released via the designer's personal Instagram account, his friends and family confirmed the tragic news, revealing that Abloh had been battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer for over two years. "We are...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Virgil Abloh’s Life Celebrated In Final Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to fashion icon Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and the artistic director of LV’s menswear collection, by hosting his final runway show “Virgil Was Here” in Miami. The show featured Abloh’s Spring-Summer collection, honoring the late fashion designer’s contributions to the brand. Attendees included Ye, Kim Kardashian, North West, Pharell, and Bella Hadid. Abloh served as the creative director for Ye’s DONDA creative agency and helped create the album covers for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”; Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service performance to Abloh by having the Sunday Service choir perform “Easy On Me” by Adele. Rappers Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi walked on the runway during the presentation; Cudi walked in Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show back in 2018 and the two frequently collaborated together on Cudi’s evolving style and merch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Virgil Abloh Has Died at Age 41

Virgil Abloh has died at age 41, according to a statement posted on LVMH's official Twitter account confirming the news on Nov. 28. "LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years," a statement from LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault read. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend."
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Virgil Abloh Invited Everyone In

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Back in the pre-Instagram days of 2009, the street-style photographer Tommy Ton snapped a photo of Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, and a group of their friends outside Paris Fashion Week. Dressed to the nines, they all looked like PFW habitués, but as Abloh later recalled, they couldn’t even get into a Louis Vuitton show at the time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Washington Post

Virgil Abloh, Vuitton designer and style visionary, dies at 41

Correction: An earlier version of this story misreported the town where Virgil Abloh was born. He was born in Rockford, Ill., not Rockville, Ill. This story has been updated. Virgil Abloh, the fashion designer who served as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founded the Milan-based label Off-White, died Sunday. He was 41.
MUSIC

