Read Tyler, the Creator’s tribute to Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh has died at age 41, according to a statement posted on LVMH's official Twitter account confirming the news on Nov. 28. "LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years," a statement from LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault read. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO