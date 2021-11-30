ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Shaftesbury posts smaller annual loss as London shoppers return

 3 days ago

Nov 30 (Reuters) - West End-focused commercial landlord Shaftesbury Plc reported on Tuesday a smaller annual loss, as people returning to London lifted the prospect of its core tenant base of hospitality firms and fashion retailers.

Shaftesbury, which owns about 600 buildings in the heart of London’s West End, said loss after tax for the year ended Sept. 30 as 194.9 million pounds ($259.59 million), compared with a loss of 699.5 million pounds a year earlier.

