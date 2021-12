Wait, didn't the Redmi Note 11 go on sale a few months ago? Yes, it did but in this newest edition, it's a 4G model that was recently launched in China. According to sources, the Redmi Note 11 4G is actually a Redmi 10 in disguise but with one difference which is the rear camera setup. So in other words, this phone features a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 6.5-inch LDC in Full HD+ resolution that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate can automatically change to 45Hz or 60Hz depending on your activity.

