The new Miss USA Is already dealing with the first drama of her reign. Elle Smith will represent the USA in the Miss Universe Pageant, which this year is taking place in Israel. But the country has already closed its borders due to the Omicron variant. The 23-year-old beauty is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, and is a reporter for WHAS-TV in Louisville. Most of the 80 contestants have already arrived, and face strict COVID restrictions. Miss France has already tested positive.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO