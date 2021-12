The BBC will stand by Michael Vaughan and “expect” to work with the former England captain again despite standing him down ahead of the Ashes after his name was mentioned in Yorkshire’s report into the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.Vaughan has been accused of making a racist remark ahead of a Yorkshire match in 2009, which he strenuously denies, though Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasa also claim to have heard it.And the BBC removed him as part of their Ashes coverage last week, stating that it would not be “appropriate” to include the 47-year-old at this time.In a statement, the...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO