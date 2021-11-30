ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Samsung unveils new chips for vehicles that deliver 5G and improved performance

By Paul Hill
Neowin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has unveiled several new products designed for automobiles including the Exynos Auto T5123, the Exynos Auto V7, and the S2VPS01 power management IC (PMIC) for the Auto V series. The Exynos Auto T5123 delivers 5G connectivity while the Exynos Auto V7 brings improved performance. Commenting on the range...

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G is not been officially announced yet. The specs mentioned below are based on rumors. The device features a 6.55 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that has a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The device comes in Black and others. The smartphone is integrated with a Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by).
CELL PHONES
Neowin

FTC files a lawsuit to stop Nvidia's acquisition of ARM

Last September, Nvidia announced that it purchased the popular chip-marker ARM from SoftBank for $40 Billion. Since the acquisition, questions have been raised as to how this will impact the overall market and the competition. Earlier this year, the UK government made it clear that it is not happy with...
BUSINESS
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

AWS Unveils Private 5G as New Managed Service

AWS has unveiled AWS Private 5G, a new managed service that helps enterprises set up and scale private 5G mobile networks in their facilities in days instead of months. With just a few clicks in the AWS console, customers specify where they want to build a mobile network and the network capacity needed for their devices—and AWS delivers and maintains the small cell radio units, servers, 5G core and radio access network (RAN) software, and subscriber identity modules (SIM cards) required to set up a private 5G network and connect devices. AWS Private 5G automates the setup and deployment of the network and scales capacity on demand to support additional devices and increased network traffic. There are no upfront fees or per-device costs with AWS Private 5G, and customers only pay for the network capacity and throughput they request.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Samsung Electronics#Automobile#Vehicles#The Exynos Auto T5123#Pmic#Gbps#Korean#Ar Hud#Npu
Android Police

Qualcomm's new 7c+ Gen3 chip is bringing 5G to Chromebooks

Qualcomm’s second day here at the Snapdragon Summit has just introduced two new products for the growing ARM compute market — that’s “computers,” for us normies (as in, laptops). We’ve got a pair of chipsets to look forward to, bound for things like future Chromebooks and ARM Windows devices with 5G in tow. The company is frustratingly light on some of the technical details, but say hello to the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 and 8cx Gen 3.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Samsung's new budget phone packs 50MP camera, 5G smarts for $249

Welcome Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone to the States. Samsung has announced its cheapest 5G smartphone in the US. The Galaxy A13 brings a 50MP primary camera, 6.5-inch 90Hz display, and Dimensity 700 SoC. Pricing starts at $249. Samsung‘s Galaxy A series is arguably the firm’s most important line. Not often...
NFL
mobilesyrup.com

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with improved camera, AI features

Qualcomm announced its newest flagship system-on-a-chip (SoC) at its annual Tech Summit event in Hawaii on November 30th. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 succeeds last year’s Snapdragon 888, ushering in new branding and higher performance. Despite the new name, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 still focuses on 5G, AI, gaming...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

Samsung's new $250 Galaxy A13 5G is its cheapest 5G phone yet

Samsung is going all-in on budget phones. The tech giant on Wednesday announced the Galaxy A13 5G, a $250 phone that comes with 5G support and a triple-lens camera. It will be sold through AT&T, starting Friday. At that price, the Galaxy A13 is even cheaper than the Galaxy A32, which was Samsung's cheapest 5G phone when it debuted in the US in April for $280.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Samsung unveils the Galaxy A13 5G, due to launch in the U.S. on December 3 for $250

Samsung has announced that it’s planning to launch the Galaxy A13 5G in the United States on December 3 with an affordable price tag of $249.99. Like other mid-rangers, the Galaxy A13 5G packs a huge 5,000 mAh battery so you’ll get a full day’s use, but this phone is also nice because it allows you to get on board with 5G at a reasonable price point.
NFL
xda-developers

Imint’s new Vidhance Video Stabiltization 4 engine delivers better motion detection, improved memory performance and more

Imint, the Sweden-based company that specializes in video software solutions for smartphones, today unveiled the Vidhance Video Stabiltization 4. The fourth-generation video stabilization engine builds upon the company’s previous solutions and offers various improvements including better motion detection, lower power consumption, improved memory handling, and more. Imint says the new...
TECHNOLOGY
videogameschronicle.com

New PS5 system update improves system performance

Sony has released the latest system update for the PlayStation 5. However, according to Sony’s patch notes, Version 21.02-04.50.00 makes improvements to system performance, and nothing else. This makes it the third system update in a row that has “improves system performance” as its sole patch note. The last major...
VIDEO GAMES
Seekingalpha.com

Qualcomm unveils new high-end smartphone chip for premium Android phones

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip to give high-end Android (NASDAQ:GOOGL) smartphones clearer photos and graphics in an effort to boost its offerings amid steep competition, Reuters reports. Qualcomm (QCOM) shares are up 1.3% in Wednesday's premarket trading to $182.90. San Diego-based Qualcomm (QCOM)...
CELL PHONES
NBC San Diego

BMW Unveils High-Performance XM Hybrid Electric Concept Vehicle Ahead of U.S. Production

BMW on Monday night unveiled a high-performance concept vehicle that previews an electrified crossover expected to begin production late next year in South Carolina. The new production car, called the BMW XM, will be available exclusively as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle under the company's "M" performance division, the company said.
CARS
CNBC

Samsung to supply new advanced auto chip to Volkswagen

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday revealed new auto chips targeting demand for advanced chips in cars, including one mounted in Volkswagen's infotainment system developed by LG Electronics. The chips, developed by Samsung's logic chip design business System LSI, include a chip enabling 5G-based telecommunications for downloading high-definition video content during transit.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy A22 sequel to feature improved camera, 5G support

Samsung plans to launch yet another mid-range smartphone with premium features. The sequel to the popular Galaxy A22 is in the works and we already know it will be a step up from the current model, at least when it comes to camera. According to a new report by GalaxyClub,...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy