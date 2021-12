BUFFALO – At times over three tumultuous seasons, it felt like Tage Thompson would never reach this point, at least with the Sabres. Right now, Thompson, 24, is their No. 1 center and leading goal scorer and point producer. After scoring twice in Monday’s 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, he has already recorded eight goals and 13 points in 18 games, equaling last season’s career-high goal total in 20 fewer outings.

