Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This week we discuss details that have seemingly been leaked about two new Xbox exclusives from Compulsion Games and Obsidian Entertainment, the minds behind We Happy Few and the Outer Worlds, respectively. Jonathon and Ryan also look towards the future of both consoles and discuss the most exciting games hitting next-gen in the coming months. Oh, and poll results!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO