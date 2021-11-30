ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

'Squid Game' creator 'loved' YouTube star's version

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his hit Netflix series won at the Gotham Awards, "Squid Game" creator Hwang...

Vice

Mr. Beast’s Squid Game Ripoff Is Exactly the Kind of Video YouTube Rewards

YouTuber Mr. Beast’s take on the Netflix series Squid Game, where real people competed for $456,000, is a hit with viewers, racking up over 100 million views since it premiered last week. It’s a well produced facsimile of the show, but it’s also bizarre to watch Mr. Beast and former YouTube executives celebrate its popularity as a huge success for so-called “creators.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Looks Back on Developing the Series

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk first came up with the idea for Netflix’s limited series Squid Game in 2008, but it would take him 10 years to see it come to fruition. Thirteen years ago, the South Korean filmmaker was told his script (at the time feature-length) was too unrealistic and violent to be commercially viable. Putting all his efforts into his script left him broke, so he had to lay it to rest to focus on other projects. But in 2018, he picked up the story for the first time in a decade and reconfigured the feature into a series after seeing...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

YOU Ends Squid Game's Reign as No. 1 on Nielsen Streaming Ranking

Who knocked the mighty Squid Game out of the top spot on Nielsen’s latest ranking of streaming originals? YOU did! (Laura Ingraham will take it from here, folks….) For the week of Oct. 18, Netflix’s YOU — in the second week that Season 3 was part of its library — led Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals with 2.7 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes of the series. Netflix’s Squid Game slipped to No. 2 with 1.3 billion minutes viewed across its nine-episode run, followed by Netflix’s Maid (865 million minutes); Netflix’s Locke & Key, now featuring Season 2 (637 million); and The Great British Baking Show (483 million). Fun Squid Game fact: 21 percent of the audience streamed the Korean iteration. (I thought it’d be higher?) Rounding out the Top 10 were all 10 episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Netflix’s Another Life (now including Season 2), Netflix’s Midnight Mass, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Netflix’s My Name. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TV SERIES
NME

YouTuber stages real-life ‘Squid Game’ with $456,000 cash prize

YouTube star MrBeast has staged a real-life version of the popular Netflix series Squid Game. Earlier today (November 25), MrBeast uploaded a video that showcased his take on the viral South Korean drama series, featuring re-creation of games from the Netflix original. The YouTuber had originally shared his intention to host a real-life version of Squid Game last month, and shared images from the set earlier this month.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Primetimer

YouTuber MrBeast’s viral Squid Game re-creation highlights a fundamental problem of YouTube

Jimmy Doladson, the popular YouTuber known as MrBeast, racked up more than 100 million views on YouTube in four days with his “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life” video that cost $3.5 million to make. Critics say the video took away from the emotional resonance of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Netflix hit, as The Observer's Isabella Simonetti put it, adding: "Critiques of MrBeast’s viral video touch on some of the key frustrations expressed about influencers: That they don’t possess original talent, rip off 'real' artists, and produce meaningless content." As Vice's Gita Jackson points out, MrBeast's video is the kind of content that YouTube celebrates. Former YouTube executive Jon Youshaei even boasted that MrBeast's video received nearly as many views in four days as Squid Game had in 30 days. "As a feat of production, it’s not just admirable, but enviable in how perfectly Mr. Beast re-created the sets of the show," says Vice's Jackson. "As a piece of media, it’s perverse. This doesn’t just badly misunderstand the anti-capitalist message of Squid Game, it’s a literal re-creation of the villain's ultimate desire to watch desperate people compete for money purely for his amusement. In Mr. Beast’s version of Squid Game’s marble game the YouTuber’s research team even paired up best friends in an effort to emulate the tragic stakes of the original show. When the top six are asked what they’d do with the prize money, two of them say they would give it to their families. More than just bizarre, Mr. Beast’s Squid Game highlights a fundamental problem of YouTube. There is no shortage of people who make original art and put it online, but the internet is dominated instead by people who can take advantage of existing properties and fan bases. This is a particular problem on YouTube, where the people film themselves literally reacting to things or laughing at other people’s memes and making a lot of money off of it. This video is no different from those. It owes a debt to Hwang’s show in every respect. Despite being original content from a popular content creator, it’s nothing more than a sad retread of someone else’s work. There’s also an ad spot for mobile game Brawl Stars in the middle of the video, meaning that Mr. Beast will also profit from the fruits of Hwang’s creative labor."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NME

Watch the action-packed teaser for ‘Bad And Crazy’ starring ‘Squid Game”s Wi Ha-joon

IQIYI has unveiled a first look into its upcoming original series Bad and Crazy, starring Lee Dong-wook and Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon. The trailer opens with a montage of thrilling fight scenes involving Lee’s character, detective Ryu Soo-yeol. Bright red letters spelling “BAD” flash across the shot of him raising his arms in victory after a fight in the rain.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Chrissy's Over-The-Top Squid Game Party Is Getting Dragged Online

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to criticism, and has once, she and husband John Legend have landed in hot water. The couple hosted a Squid Game-themed party at their lavish mansion with some of their celebrity friends all decked out in costumes from the show. No harm in that, right? Well, it’s the way Teigen approached the themed party that is causing backlash. Chrissy’s over-the-top Squid Game party is getting dragged online due to Teigen going all out to recreate the show’s dystopian world, despite the series’ central critique of wealth. The party was organized by party planners Wife of the Party and featured elements from the show like a maze staircase, bunk beds, gold piggy banks, and oh yeah, prizes like a trip to Napa Valley and an expensive dinner for two. It’s safe to say, people had a lot to say and they did not hold back on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Korean netizens react to YouTuber Mr.Beast's 'Squid Game' recreation

Korean netizens reacted to a popular YouTube creator Mr.Beast's 'Squid Game' with 456 contestants and a prize of $456,000. On November 24th, Mr.Beast revealed his latest content which was his 'Squid Game' recreation. In his version of the game, there were 456 contestants competing to win a whopping $456,000. As this video was a huge success, many Korean netizens also watched his recreation and shared their thoughts on a popular online community.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Lucky winner of YouTuber MrBeast’s Squid Game recreation bags $456,000

One lucky winner took home $456,000 (£341,000) after winning all the challenges in a recreation of the Netflix megahit TV series Squid Game. Number 079 – Tryzon - beat out 455 competitors in challenges viewers will recognise from the show such as Red Light, Green Light, the dalgona challenge, tug of war, marbles and the glass stepping stones to bag the jackpot.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Record-breaking Twitch Star Ludwig Moves Exclusively to YouTube Gaming

Streamer Ludwig, who broke records for his number of subscribers on Twitch, is making a move away from the streaming platform, announcing that he's signed exclusively for YouTube Gaming. The 26-year-old streamer announced the move on Twitter (below), where he shared a short clip that features him and a friend...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vulture

Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Answers All Our Lingering Questions

The internet has been abuzz in recent weeks with reports that Squid Game will return for a second season. The coverage has been misleading, however; the confusion possibly stems from a slight mistranslation of an Associated Press interview with the show’s mastermind, writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk. In the video, the subtitles note Hwang as stating, “But I will say there will indeed be a second season.” What he actually said was, “I think there will indeed be a season 2.” According to a Netflix spokesperson, a second season is “in discussions but not confirmed yet.”
TV & VIDEOS

