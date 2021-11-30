Miss Kentucky Elle Smith takes the Miss USA crown

Most fans know that Danielle Colby works with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. She also helps him run his Antique Archaeology stores. The show and flagship store are based in Iowa. So, Dani has a massive commute to work. Currently, she lives in Puerto Rico. So, she has to make a huge trip just to go to work. However, she doesn’t always stay in one place. In fact, Dani’s work on the show often keeps her on the road. As a result, when she gets some time off, she’s exhausted and needs to find ways to restore herself mentally.

18 DAYS AGO